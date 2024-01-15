Prakhar Chaturvedi breaks Yuvraj Singh's 24-year-old record of highest individual score in U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy final

Karnataka youngster Prakhar Chaturvedi went past Yuvraj Singh's record-highest score in the final of the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy. He also became the first player to hit a quadruple-century in the summit clash of the tournament.

Yuvraj Singh scored 358 runs for Punjab in the Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy final in 1999 against Bihar in Jamshedpur. Prakhar Chaturvedi went past him with a marathon knock of 404 (638) against Mumbai at the KSCA Navule Stadium in Shimoga on Sunday (January 14). Only Maharashtra's Vijay Zol (451) has scored more than Prakhar in the tournament's history, but that knock did not come in a final.

Prakhar's knock comprised 46 fours and three sixes. He opened the innings for his side and remained unbeaten when Karnataka declared their innings at 890/8 after 223 overs.

Mumbai batted first in the match and were bundled out for 380. Karnataka then notched up a gigantic total in response, courtesy of Prakhar Chaturvedi's knock to take a significant lead. The match eventually ended in a draw.

"Mentoring is something I love to do"- Yuvraj Singh on his future plans

Yuvraj Singh recently opened up that he would love to mentor the youngsters in the future. The ODI and T20I World Cup winner shed light on the mental challenges faced during ICC tournaments and felt that he could assist players in that aspect. Yuvraj was quoted as saying by PTI:

"Mentoring is something I love to do. In the coming years, when my kids are settled, I want to give back to cricket and help the young guys get better. I think we face a lot of mental challenges in big tournaments. I believe in the mental aspect, I can really come in and work with these guys in the future."

He continued:

"I feel that I can contribute a lot, especially in the middle order. I have the confidence to work with the young guys, addressing not only their technique but also the mental challenges that come with cricket."

Yuvraj is considered to be one of the finest all-rounders in the history of the game in white ball cricket.

