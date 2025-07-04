Prasidh Krishna claims unwanted record with another expensive spell on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Indian bowler Prasidh Krishna broke a 148-year-old record on Day 3 of the second Test between England and India on Friday, July 4. He returned with the worst economy rate in Test cricket history among bowlers who have delivered a minimum of 500 balls. The 29-year-old conceded 72 runs in 13 overs at an economy rate of 5.50 and etched his name in the history books for the wrong reasons.

Prasidh Krishna's ploy of bowling short at the England batters misfired as Jamie Smith, in particular, took a liking to that approach. The gloveman smashed 23 runs in an over off the Karnataka pacer in the first session on Day 3 to put him under big pressure.

He had proven costly in the series opener at Leeds as well. He went at 6.40 runs per over in the first innings, despite claiming figures of 3/128 in 20 overs. In the second innings, he went at 6.10 runs per over, despite taking 2/92 in 15 overs.

The concerning aspect of Prasidh Krishna's bowling on this tour has been that he has been unable to maintain a tight line and length. As a result, India have found it tough to keep the pressure on the batters from both ends.

India fight back in final session of Day 3 despite Prasidh Krishna's struggles after Harry Brook and Jamie Smith put 303 runs for 6th wicket

India began the day promisingly by removing Joe Root and Ben Stokes off consecutive deliveries. However, post that period of joy, they were made to chase leather by Harry Brook and Jamie Smith on a flat pitch and sunny conditions at Edgbaston.

The pair put on 303 runs for the sixth wicket, en route to getting to their respective hundreds. Akash Deep removed Brook for 158 with the second new ball to open the floodgates. At the time of writing, England were bowled out for 407 in their first innings with Mohammed Siraj taking 6/70.

