Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root involved in heated verbal exchange on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [In Pics]

India pacer Prasidh Krishna and England batting talisman Joe Root were involved in a heated verbal exchange on Day 2 of the fifth Test at The Oval. The altercation took place soon after the right-hander walked out after Zak Crawley's dismissal in the 22nd over of the innings.

Ad

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena had to intervene to stop the verbal exchange between the players and also had a separate chat with the pacer. The stump mic also caught the umpire having a conversation with opening batter KL Rahul.

Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root were involved in heated verbal altercation on Day 2 at The Oval - Source: Getty

Umpire Kumar Dharmasena talks to Prasidh Krishna after his verbal exchange with Joe Root on Day 2 at The Oval - Source: Getty

Root began brightly on Day 2 but fell through an lbw to an incoming delivery from Mohammed Siraj for 29. Krishna found some excellent rhythm under overcast skies at The Oval and took three wickets in the second session of play.

Ad

Trending

The Karnataka pacer was recalled to the playing XI for the fifth Test match. He replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the team as one of the four changes from the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Prasidh Krishna takes his fourth wicket but England take the lead on Day 2 at The Oval

England resumed the final session of play on Day 2 at 215/7. Prasidh Krishna struck almost immediately after the break, removing Gus Atkinson for nine runs. It left the onus on Harry Brook to extend the first-innings lead to as many runs as he could, with Josh Tongue for company.

England were dealt a blow before play on Day 2 after all-rounder Chris Woakes was ruled out of the rest of the match due to injury. At the time of writing, England were 242/8 in 48 overs, leading by 18 runs, with rain stopping play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news