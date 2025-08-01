Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root involved in heated verbal exchange on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [In Pics]

India pacer Prasidh Krishna and England batting talisman Joe Root were involved in a heated verbal exchange on Day 2 of the fifth Test at The Oval. The altercation took place soon after the right-hander walked out after Zak Crawley's dismissal in the 22nd over of the innings.
Umpire Kumar Dharmasena had to intervene to stop the verbal exchange between the players and also had a separate chat with the pacer. The stump mic also caught the umpire having a conversation with opening batter KL Rahul.
Root began brightly on Day 2 but fell through an lbw to an incoming delivery from Mohammed Siraj for 29. Krishna found some excellent rhythm under overcast skies at The Oval and took three wickets in the second session of play.
The Karnataka pacer was recalled to the playing XI for the fifth Test match. He replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the team as one of the four changes from the fourth Test at Old Trafford.
Prasidh Krishna takes his fourth wicket but England take the lead on Day 2 at The Oval
England resumed the final session of play on Day 2 at 215/7. Prasidh Krishna struck almost immediately after the break, removing Gus Atkinson for nine runs. It left the onus on Harry Brook to extend the first-innings lead to as many runs as he could, with Josh Tongue for company.
England were dealt a blow before play on Day 2 after all-rounder Chris Woakes was ruled out of the rest of the match due to injury. At the time of writing, England were 242/8 in 48 overs, leading by 18 runs, with rain stopping play.
