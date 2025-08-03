Prasidh Krishna removes dangerous-looking Ben Duckett for 54 on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

India pacer Prasidh Krishna took the prized scalp of in-form England batter Ben Duckett on Day 4 of the fifth Test at The Oval on Sunday, August 3. Duckett departed for 54 runs off 83 balls, comprising six boundaries. With the scalp, Krishna reduced the hosts to 82/2 with both their openers back in the hut.The dismissal came in the 23rd over of England’s run chase. Krishna bowled a fuller-length ball outside off, and Duckett went on with his drive. The ball took a thick outside edge and flew towards the right of KL Rahul at the second slip. Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel hugged him as teammates celebrated the wicket in style.Watch the video below:This was Prasidh Krishna’s fifth wicket of the match, having bagged a four-fer in the first essay. Meanwhile, Duckett finished with 460 runs in five Tests, comprising one century and three fifties.Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna help India remove both England openers in a 374-run chase in the 5th TestA clinical bowling display from Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna helped India dismiss Zak Crawley (14) and Ben Duckett, respectively, in the 374-run chase. Siraj had knocked over Crawley on the last ball of Day 3.At the time of writing, the hosts were 87/2, with stand-in captain Ollie Pope and Joe Root at the crease.Asked to bat first, the visitors surrendered for 224 in their first innings. Gus Atkinson scalped a five-wicket haul. In response, England put up 247 in their first innings to gain a 23-run lead. Siraj and Krishna picked up four-wicket hauls.In the second innings, India put up 396. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with the bat, scoring 118 runs off 164 balls, comprising two sixes and 14 boundaries. Nightwatchman Akash Deep also played a valuable knock of 66 runs off 94 balls. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar chipped in with half-centuries apiece. Josh Tongue was the pick of the bowlers for England, bagging a fifer. Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton also picked up three and two wickets, respectively.India must win the game after trailing the five-match series 1-2. They have managed just one victory in the first four Tests, registering a 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston. Meanwhile, England won the first and third Tests by five wickets and 22 runs at Headingley and Lord’s, respectively. The fourth Test between the two teams in Manchester ended in a draw.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test live score and updates here.