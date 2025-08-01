Prasidh Krishna sends Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton packing in last over before tea on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Aug 01, 2025 21:15 IST
Prasidh Krishna celebrates with Yashasvi Jaiswal. (Credits: Getty)

Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna struck twice in the last over before tea on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England at the Kia Oval Cricket Ground in London. The right-arm pacer sent Jamie Smith (8) and Jamie Overton (0) packing to jolt the hosts as it appeared they were heading towards a significant lead.

Smith's wicket came in the very first ball of the final over before tea. Krishna generated extra bounce, and the England keeper-batter went for a square drive with hard hands. The ball merely managed to catch the edge of the bat and flew at second slip to KL Rahul, who took a sharp catch.

Meanwhile, Overton was pinned on the crease with a full delivery that beat the flick. The right-hander did go for the review, but ball-tracking returned three reds, forcing the 31-year-old to walk back.

Watch the dismissals below:

It was also the third wicket of the innings for the right-arm pacer. He had dismissed Zak Crawley for 64 in the 22nd over of the innings as Ravindra Jadeja took a simple catch at deep mid-wicket. Mohammed Siraj had also taken three scalps, including that of the experienced Joe Root, while Akash Deep dismissed Ben Duckett.

Prasidh Krishna had replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI for fifth Test

The 29-year-old, meanwhile, had replaced India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI for the final Test of the series. The Karnataka-born cricketer had played in the first two matches of the series but was quite expensive and managed only six scalps in those. However, with Bumrah's workload needing to be managed, the management went with Krishna ahead of handing Arshdeep Singh a debut.

The visitors began the day at 204/6 but could add only 20 more runs before being bowled for 224. Gus Atkinson claimed a fifer, adding two more to his tally from Day 1. At the time of writing this, England had already taken the lead, with Gus Atkinson and Harry Brook at the crease.

The home side currently lead the five-Test series 2-1.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

bell-icon Manage notifications