Prasidh Krishna sends Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton packing in last over before tea on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna struck twice in the last over before tea on Day 2 of the fifth Test against England at the Kia Oval Cricket Ground in London. The right-arm pacer sent Jamie Smith (8) and Jamie Overton (0) packing to jolt the hosts as it appeared they were heading towards a significant lead.Smith's wicket came in the very first ball of the final over before tea. Krishna generated extra bounce, and the England keeper-batter went for a square drive with hard hands. The ball merely managed to catch the edge of the bat and flew at second slip to KL Rahul, who took a sharp catch. Meanwhile, Overton was pinned on the crease with a full delivery that beat the flick. The right-hander did go for the review, but ball-tracking returned three reds, forcing the 31-year-old to walk back.Watch the dismissals below:It was also the third wicket of the innings for the right-arm pacer. He had dismissed Zak Crawley for 64 in the 22nd over of the innings as Ravindra Jadeja took a simple catch at deep mid-wicket. Mohammed Siraj had also taken three scalps, including that of the experienced Joe Root, while Akash Deep dismissed Ben Duckett.Prasidh Krishna had replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI for fifth TestPrasidh Krishna. (Image Credits: Getty)The 29-year-old, meanwhile, had replaced India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI for the final Test of the series. The Karnataka-born cricketer had played in the first two matches of the series but was quite expensive and managed only six scalps in those. However, with Bumrah's workload needing to be managed, the management went with Krishna ahead of handing Arshdeep Singh a debut.The visitors began the day at 204/6 but could add only 20 more runs before being bowled for 224. Gus Atkinson claimed a fifer, adding two more to his tally from Day 1. At the time of writing this, England had already taken the lead, with Gus Atkinson and Harry Brook at the crease.The home side currently lead the five-Test series 2-1.