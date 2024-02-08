Prasidh Krishna: Working on my skills on being consistent and doing better for the side

Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna has asserted that he is working on his bowling skills, especially his consistency, with the aim of performing better for the side.

The fast bowler suffered a quadriceps injury during India's tour of South Africa and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Prasidh (27) made his Test debut during the tour of South Africa, but looked completely out of sorts. He played in both the Test matches, claiming two wickets at an average of 65 and an economy rate of 4.64.

Speaking to news agency PTI, the right-arm pacer opened up about what he is working on during his rehabilitation period.

"I am working on my skills on being consistent and doing better for the side. Pace is one of those things I will be working on. With confidence and rhythm, all of those (pace) things increase. But then what we need is to bowl in a particular way consistently and stick to the tactics of the team. That's more important," Prasidh said.

Asked about the competition for slots in the Indian team, the bowler stated that it is good to be kept on one’s toes.

"Every time someone gets into the team you know he has gone through the grind, through the hard competition and all of that and you are getting the best of the crop. So I think it is great for all individual athletes to fight the competition there is and get a place in the team," he elaborated.

The selection of Prasidh for the first Test against South Africa in Centurion came in for some criticism after he registered figures of 1/93 in 20 overs in his debut game. India lost the Test by an innings and 32 runs before making a strong comeback in Cape Town to register a historic seven-wicket triumph - their maiden Test win at the venue.

Prasidh Krishna’s career stats

Apart from two Tests, Prasidh has also played 17 ODIs and five T20Is for India. He has an impressive record in one-dayers, having claimed 29 wickets at an average of 25.58 and an economy rate of 5.60. In T20Is, he has eight wickets to his name at an average of 27.50.

The lanky fast bowler has the experience of 15 first-class matches, 67 List A games and 82 T20s in which he has claimed 58, 113 and 81 wickets respectively.

