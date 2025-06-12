"Praying for all those affected" - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead cricket fraternity to condole tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad

More than 200 people died after Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed minutes after takeoff in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12. The London-bound plane was carrying 242 people onboard, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew members. This was the world’s worst aviation disaster in a decade, reported Reuters.

The plane came down in a residential area near the airport, crashing into a medical college hostel. Gujarat's former chief minister, Vijay Rupani, also died in the incident. Meanwhile, one person is confirmed to have miraculously survived the incident.

As the tragedy unfolded, several cricketers took to social media to condole the incident and share their messages for the bereaved families. Virat Kohli wrote on his Instagram story:

"Shocked to hear about the plane crash at Ahmedabad today. Praying for all those affected and thoughts with their families."

India captain Rohit Sharma also condoled the incident on his Instagram story, writing:

“Really sad and disturbing news from Ahmedabad. Prayers for all the lives lost and their families.”

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who recently returned from the UK, wrote:

"Deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad today. My heartfelt prayers go out to the families and loved ones of those affected. May they find strength in this time of immense grief."

Ex-India skipper Anil Kumble also took to X, writing:

"Deeply saddened by the tragedy in Ahmedabad. Praying for strength and peace for the families of all those affected."

At least 50 medical students were taken to the hospital after plane crashed inside the medical college - Reports

The plane crash led to the hospitalization of around 50 to 60 students of medicine after the flight crashed into a doctors’ hostel, reported the BBC. The report added that five students are missing and at least two are in the ICU.

