“Praying” – Urvashi Rautela puts up cryptic post after Rishabh Pant's car accident

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has shared a cryptic post on social media after India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident on Friday, December 30.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of herself dressed in ethnic attire and captioned the post:

“Praying”

The development came soon after Pant suffered a serious road accident on his way from New Delhi to Roorkee.

For the uninitiated, Urvashi and Pant were rumored to be dating after they were spotted together at popular restaurants, parties, and events in Mumbai in 2018. Later that year, reports surfaced that the duo had blocked each other on WhatsApp.

In 2019, Pant dismissed rumors and announced his relationship with his girlfriend Isha Negi. In September 2022, Urvashi apologized to Pant after dragging him into a controversy.

BCCI shares medical update on Rishabh Pant’s injury

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shared a medical update on Rishabh Pant’s injury.

BCCI's latest update on Rishabh Pant reads:

“Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.”

It added:

“Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.”

Jay Shah @JayShah My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support. My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support.

Pant suffered multiple injuries after his car reportedly collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal. He was admitted to a local hospital before being referred to a different hospital in Dehradun.

The incident took place a few days after Pant celebrated Christmas with former India captain MS Dhoni in Dubai.

Rishabh Pant was last seen in action during the two-Test series in Bangladesh, which India won 2-0. The southpaw’s crucial 93 in the second Test helped the visitors win the game by three wickets. He was scheduled to undergo strength and conditioning ahead of the four-match Test series against Australia in February and March.

