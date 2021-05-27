"Preparations going strong" - Mayank Agarwal excited for the UK tour

Team India opener Mayank Agarwal recently expressed his excitement for the upcoming tour of the UK. The Asian giants are set to play in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand followed by a five-match Test series against England.

Quarantine has become a regular part of sports and Mayank, who has been part of several quarantines over the last few months, finds himself in another one.

The entire Indian contingent is currently undergoing quarantine in Mumbai before flying to the UK. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently gave a sneak peek of their training session.

Mayank Agarwal also shared an update on Instagram from his quarantine, revealing that preparations were going strong.

Mayank Agarwal (Credit: Instagram)

“Preparations are going strong and the excitement is building up”, Agarwal mentioned in his story.

The men's team will head directly to Southampton where they play in the WTC final against New Zealand, starting June 18.

But before that, they will have to undergo another 10-day quarantine and a couple of COVID-19 tests to begin training.

Will Mayank Agarwal open with Rohit Sharma in WTC final?

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal will have to fight it out with Shubman Gill for the opening slot alongside Rohit Sharma. Not long ago, he was the first-choice opener in the red-ball format, but lost favor owing to a couple of poor outings in Australia last year.

So far, he has played just one Test in 2021 and managed only 47 runs at an average of 23.50. The opener from Karnataka was part of the squad that recently took on England at home but had to warm the benches.

It remains to be seen if management will show trust in Mayank Agarwal's abilities for the high-profile WTC final. He will be desperate to pounce on the opportunity and cement his berth in the playing XI.