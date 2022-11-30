"Priceless asset" - Fans react as Washington Sundar’s timely fifty saves India's blushes

All-rounder Washington Sundar stepped up for India in the must-win third ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch on Wednesday (November 30). The left-hander, coming in at No. 7, emerged as the top-scorer for the Men in Blue, scoring 51 off 64, including a six and five fours.

Sundar came in when the visitors were struggling at 121-5 in the 26th over. He took his team to a respectable total of 219 in 47.3 overs. He was the last batter to get dismissed, getting caught behind the stumps by Tom Latham off Tim Southee.

The bowlers must step up for India if they wish to level the series after losing the opening game by seven wickets. The second ODI in Hamilton was abandoned due to rain.

Fans on Twitter hailed Sundar for stepping up in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja and for playing an even better innings than the only other left-handed batter in the XI, Rishabh Pant, who perished for ten.

Sundar had earlier struck an unbeaten 37 off 16, including three sixes and as many fours, in the first ODI against New Zealand to guide India to a 300+ total.

It's worth mentioning that Sundar only made his comeback for Team India during the ODI series against South Africa in October after a lengthy injury (fractured finger, split webbing and shoulder injury) layoff, which began in July 2021.

Speaking recently on Prime Video, Sundar said that he plans his shots and ensures proper timing and execution.

“I have to let my instincts go through. I also plan my shots. There's a plan. It's important to get the timing right, along with the power.”

Washington Sundar named in India squad for Bangladesh

Washington Sundar will next be in action in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, starting in Mirpur on Sunday (December 4). He will look to make the most of his chances in the absence of Jadeja and Hardik Pandya during the upcoming ODIs.

Meanwhile, senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will make their comeback after being rested for the white ball New Zealand tour.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

