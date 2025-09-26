"Prime over" - Fans react after Suryakumar Yadav departs for 12 off 13 balls in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again failed to deliver with the bat in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, this time against Sri Lanka in a Super 4 match in Dubai on Friday, September 26. The right-handed batter departed for 12 runs off 13 balls, lbw by Wanindu Hasaranga.
Notably, Yadav has been struggling with the bat in T20Is this year. The 35-year-old has managed just 99 runs in his last 10 matches at a strike rate of 110. His best score came against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 group-stage match, where he slammed 47 off 37 balls.
With India set to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday (September 28), Yadav's form has been a concern for the Men in Blue.
Fans on X trolled Yadav for his below-par performances in T20Is this year following his latest dismissal against Sri Lanka. One user wrote:
"Suryakumar Yadav needs work on his batting. Not looking good, should play with straight bat, and not with cross bat. Should work with his batting going down day by day."
Another user commented:
"Meet Suryakumar Yadav: Entered international scene in his Prime, convincing everyone that he's the best Indian T20 player ever. Now that his prime over, he can't even score against minnows and is nothing more than a dead weight."
A third user added:
"Suryakumar Yadav is the most useless cricketer right now. Captain nahi hota toh abhi tak rest de diya hota. (if he wasn't skipper, he would've been rested)."
Here are a few more reactions:
Abhishek Sharma gives another flying start to Suryakumar Yadav-led India in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash vs Sri Lanka
Swashbuckling opener Abhishek Sharma continued his purple patch with the bat to give another spectacular start to Suryakumar Yadav and company in their Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka. The 25-year-old slammed a quickfire 61 runs off 31 balls at a stunning strike rate of 196.77 with the help of two sixes and eight boundaries. During his knock, he also completed 300 runs in the T20 tournament.
At the time of writing, the Men in Blue were 100/3, with Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma at the crease.
Defending champions India have already qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 final following their five-match unbeaten streak in the tournament. On the other hand, Sri Lanka have crashed out after losses against Bangladesh and Pakistan in the Super 4 stage.
Follow the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash live score and updates on Sportskeeda.
