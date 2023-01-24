Create

"Prince at his best!" - Fans erupt as Shubman Gill scores yet another ODI hundred vs NZ

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Jan 24, 2023 05:28 PM IST
Shubman Gill with his iconic celebration after his fourth ODI hundred. (P.C.:BCCI)
Shubman Gill continued his dream run at the top of the order for India as he smashed his fourth ODI hundred against New Zealand on Tuesday, January 24. With the knock, he recorded 360 runs in the series against the Kiwis, equaling Babar Azam's record for the most runs scored in a three-match ODI series.

India were put into bat first by Tom Latham. Openers Gill and Rohit Sharma (101 off 85) ensured that they made the most of ideal batting conditions in Indore, adding 212 runs. The youngster wasn't able to convert his century into an even bigger score, but did enough to repay the faith shown in him by the management.

He was eventually dismissed by Blair Tickner for 112 off just 78 balls in the final ball of the 28th over.

Fans on Twitter were amazed to see the consistency that Shubman Gill has displayed since receiving consistent opportunities in ODI cricket. One user wrote:

"PRINCE AT HIS BEST! Shubman Gill brings up his 3rd century of 2023. He has already completed 600 runs overall this year!"

Here are some of the reactions:

👑 𝐏𝐑𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐄 𝐀𝐓 𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐁𝐄𝐒𝐓! Shubman Gill brings up his 3rd century of 2023.😍 He has already completed 600 runs overall this year!📷 BCCI • #ShubmanGill #INDvNZ #NZvIND #TeamIndia #BharatArmy https://t.co/FULY48hiko
No disrespect to Dhawan but the decision to move from Dhawan to Gill for the opener’s slot was one of the best decisions, with future in mind. Whoever made the decision deserves credit and a big thank you.
🇮🇳 Shubman Gill takes over 🇵🇰 Babar Azam by breaking his record most runs in 3 match bilateral ODI series !! #INDvsNZ #NZvsIND https://t.co/jz5kpWb8i6
Gill gill gill !!! You beauty 🤛 @ShubmanGill congratulations @ImRo45 about time you scored your 30th ton 💪 shabash mundiyo!!! Chake de 🇮🇳 #IndiaVsNewZealand
Hundred for Shubman Gill, 4th in ODI, he has been in remarkable touch.103* from just 72 balls, What a player. https://t.co/CkcUEhwzbl
Shubman Gill in ODI since 2022:64(53), 43(49), 98*(98), 82*(72), 33(34), 130(97), 3(7), 28(26), 49(57), 50(65), 45*(42), 13(22), 70(60), 21(12), 116(97), 208(149), 40*(53) & 112(78) https://t.co/j3QXZfx3iM
Shubman Gill in the last 18 ODIs:64 (53).43 (49).98* (98).82* (72).33 (34).130 (97).3 (7).28 (26).49 (57).50 (65).45* (42).12 (22).70 (60).21 (12).116 (97).208 (149).40* (53).112 (78).- 1,204 runs at an average of 86 with 5 fifties, 4 centuries and a 200. https://t.co/FXnnzyaE17
Virat Kohli & Shubman Gill are the only Indians to score 2 hundreds in a 3 match ODI series. King & Prince of world cricket.
Shubman Gill scored 112 in just 78 balls with 13 fours and 5 sixes. Yet another outstanding innings by Gill, he's on a different level currently.Excellent knock, Gill. https://t.co/S77eTFoRPm
Virat Kohli's celebration when Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill completed his Hundreds. https://t.co/QyIjkj5XjM
Indore crowd narrating Rohit and Gill's heroics post game 😄 #INDvNZ https://t.co/vNM3qIlXOQ
Reaction of Rohit after witnessing Gill special. https://t.co/A5ZhQe4W1g

NZ restrict India under 400 despite Shubman Gill & Rohit Sharma's brilliance

At the halfway stage of India's innings, they had reached the 200-run mark with all 10 wickets in hand. The Men in Blue looked all but certain to end up with a score in excess of 400. However, that wasn't to be as the Kiwis picked up wickets at regular intervals.

Virat Kohli (36 off 27), Ishan Kishan (17 off 24) and Suryakymar Yadav (14 off 9) got off to decent starts, but couldn't convert them into big scores. A rearguard action from Hardik Pandya (54 off 38) and Shardul Thakur (25 off 17), who shared a 54-run partnership, helped India post 385/9 in their 50 overs.

The Kiwis will need a good start as they look to pull off this massive chase on a small ground with a fast outfield.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c/wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.

