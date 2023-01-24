"Prince at his best!" - Fans erupt as Shubman Gill scores yet another ODI hundred vs NZ

Shubman Gill continued his dream run at the top of the order for India as he smashed his fourth ODI hundred against New Zealand on Tuesday, January 24. With the knock, he recorded 360 runs in the series against the Kiwis, equaling Babar Azam's record for the most runs scored in a three-match ODI series.
India were put into bat first by Tom Latham. Openers Gill and Rohit Sharma (101 off 85) ensured that they made the most of ideal batting conditions in Indore, adding 212 runs. The youngster wasn't able to convert his century into an even bigger score, but did enough to repay the faith shown in him by the management.
He was eventually dismissed by Blair Tickner for 112 off just 78 balls in the final ball of the 28th over.
Fans on Twitter were amazed to see the consistency that Shubman Gill has displayed since receiving consistent opportunities in ODI cricket. One user wrote:
"PRINCE AT HIS BEST! Shubman Gill brings up his 3rd century of 2023. He has already completed 600 runs overall this year!"
Here are some of the reactions:
NZ restrict India under 400 despite Shubman Gill & Rohit Sharma's brilliance
At the halfway stage of India's innings, they had reached the 200-run mark with all 10 wickets in hand. The Men in Blue looked all but certain to end up with a score in excess of 400. However, that wasn't to be as the Kiwis picked up wickets at regular intervals.
Virat Kohli (36 off 27), Ishan Kishan (17 off 24) and Suryakymar Yadav (14 off 9) got off to decent starts, but couldn't convert them into big scores. A rearguard action from Hardik Pandya (54 off 38) and Shardul Thakur (25 off 17), who shared a 54-run partnership, helped India post 385/9 in their 50 overs.
The Kiwis will need a good start as they look to pull off this massive chase on a small ground with a fast outfield.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c/wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.
