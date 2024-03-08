"Prince of cricket is back in style" - Fans erupt as Shubman Gill smashes century on Day 2 of 5th IND vs ENG Test

Shubman Gill starred with the bat for India against England on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth Test at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Friday, March 8.

The right-handed batter smashed a four to reach his century off just 137 balls to help India dominate in the opening session. His innings comprised five sixes and 10 boundaries.

It was his second Test ton in the ongoing five-match series and overall 11th in international cricket across formats. Gill also shared a 150-plus partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma for the second wicket.

Gill has already amassed 342 runs in the first four Test against England.

Fans on X lauded Shubman Gill for his fourth Test century.

"The redemption of Gill in Test cricket is outstanding - he's been excellent after the 1st Test, a quality innings by a highly talented guy. Take a bow, Shubman," one user wrote.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma helped India dominate England in the first session of Day 2.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 264-1 at Lunch, leading by 46 runs, with Rohit (102 off 160) and Gill (101 off 142) at the crease. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 57 off 58 balls before getting stumped by Ben Foakes off Shoaib Bashir.

Earlier on Day 1, England were bundled out for 218 in 57.4 overs. Zak Crawley top scored with 79 runs off 108 balls in an innings laced with one six and 11 boundaries. Meanwhile, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, and Ben Foakes threw away decent starts, departing in their 20s.

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers, returning with a fifer. Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his 100th Test, also bagged a four-wicket haul. Ravindra Jadeja took the prized scalp of Root.

India have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. Since losing the opening Test in Hyderabad, they won back-to-back games in Vizag, Rajkot, and Ranchi to secure the series win.

