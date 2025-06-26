Prithvi Shaw gives hilarious 'Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma' reference to address his controversies amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has compared himself with the popular TV show lead character 'Jethalal' while addressing his controversies over the last few years. The remarks came amid the cricketer’s bumpy ride in international and domestic cricket. His poor fitness over the last year led to his axing from Mumbai’s squad from the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy before going unsold at the IPL auction.
Notably, the 25-year-old was involved in a controversy with a social media influencer before being cleared by the court of molestation charges in 2023.
Speaking to Jagran, Prithvi Shaw said:
“One thing I would like to say is that controversies catch me. I am Jethalal of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chasmah.”
Shaw added that he is keen to make a comeback by inculcating self-discipline. The youngster told News 18 (via Times Now):
“I am on track now. I have gone back to basics now. The hard work I used to do 5 years ago, I think I have started that routine again. I believe in myself. I don't know how many people believe in me or not. But I believe in myself. I know how to get there. That's why I am doing all this.”
“But one thing that dad has said. Only Prithvi Shaw can bring himself back there. No one else can. So, I have left everything,” he added.
Shaw was touted as the next Sachin Tendulkar following his century on his Test debut against the West Indies in 2018, but faded away with time. His last appearance for India came in July 2021 against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the right-handed batter played his last competitive game for reigning champions Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final in December 2024. As per reports, he is bidding adieu to Mumbai ahead of the upcoming domestic season.
“Sahi track pe aa ja” – Prithvi Shaw reveals words of wisdom from Sachin Tendulkar amid torrid times
Prithvi Shaw further revealed that legendary Sachin Tendulkar has motivated him to get back on track. He told News 24 in a recent interview (via Hindustan Times):
“Sachin sir knows about my journey. Arjun and I have been friends since we were 8-9 years old. We’ve played together, grown up together. Sir was also there sometimes. I had a word with him a little while ago too. Hardly 2 month ago. He was practicing at the MIG. And I was there too. I spoke to him then too. When things go awry and you drift away, you need that mentor, who can light a spark into you.”
“He still believes in me. He said, 'Prithvi, I still believe in you, and I'll continue to do so'. Because he has seen me grow up. Even today, he tells me 'Sahi track pe aa ja, jaise pehle tha' (Come back on the same track as earlier). Everything is possible in the next 13-14 years. So he believes in me and that means a lot,” he added.
Notably, Prithvi Shaw and Tendulkar’s son Arjun have grown up playing together.
