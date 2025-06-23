Prithvi Shaw wants to leave Mumbai and represent another state ahead of 2025/26 domestic season: Reports

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw is likely to leave Mumbai and represent another state ahead of the upcoming domestic season. As per a report by The Indian Express, the opener has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) about his wish to play for another state as a professional.

According to the report, Prithvi Shaw sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the association.

“He has sought NoC from us and we will take decision on it soon,” an MCA source was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

The report also added that Shaw had received offers from a few states. The Mumbai senior selection committee had dropped Prithvi Shaw from a Ranji Trophy game last year due to fitness issues. He was also given a a two-week fitness programme that was prepared by the MCA trainers.

Apart from fitness, Shaw has also been under the scanner for his disciplinary issues off the field.

Prithvi Shaw was dropped from the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December 2024

Notably, Prithvi Shaw was also dropped from Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy team in the 2024-25 season. The 25-year-old last played a List A match in India in 2022 and only featured for Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup in 2024.

He has played 65 List A matches in his career so far and has scored 3399 runs at an average of 55.72 and a strike-rate of 125.74 with ten hundreds and 14 half-centuries.

The right-hander played only two matches in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, managing to score 59 runs from four innings at an average of 19.66. In the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the premier T20 domestic tournament, he played nine matches and made 197 runs at an average of 21.88 with a strike-rate of 156.34.

Shaw has also played international cricket for India. He made his debut in 2018 in a Test match against West Indies but has not played a single Test since 2020. He made his ODI debut in 2020 and has not featured in the format for India since 2021. He also played a lone T20I in 2021.

