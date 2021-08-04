IND vs ENG 2021: Prithvi Shaw keeps himself busy with workouts during quarantine

Aggressive opening batsman Prithvi Shaw is currently in quarantine after reaching London from Colombo. Shaw, along with Suryakumar Yadav, participated in the white-ball series in Sri Lanka in July. The duo then boarded a flight from Colombo and reached London yesterday after returning negative results in the RT-PCR test.

They are currently in isolation as per the current travel norms of the UK government. According to reports, they may be available for selection for the third Test, which begins on August 25 at Headingley.

Prithvi Shaw gave an update on his situation to his fans through a story on his official Instagram handle. He shared a picture of his hotel room with multiple dumbbells on the floor. Shaw captioned the post:

"My Quarantine room be like."

Earlier, Indian selectors had named Suryakumar Yadav and Shaw as replacements for the injured duo of Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar. Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw have faced several hindrances in the last two weeks.

They had to be in isolation in Colombo after their Indian teammate, Krunal Pandya, tested positive for COVID-19 during the T20I series against Sri Lanka. After returning negative results in multiple RT-PCR tests, the duo were cleared to leave for England. Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav will join the Indian Test squad after they complete their mandatory quarantine.

Prithvi Shaw has an opportunity in England to prove why many people rate him so highly: Salman Butt

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt feels Prithvi Shaw has a wonderful opportunity to perform well on the England tour. However, he cautioned him not to go as hard at the ball as he usually does. While speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt had the following to say about Prithvi Shaw:

“Prithvi Shaw has an opportunity in England to prove why many people rate him so highly. But he could struggle in England given that his footwork is not all that good. In England, even batsmen with the best of footwork sometimes have a tough time, especially when the ball swings."

"Prithvi Shaw is someone who likes to go hard at the ball and play brutal strokes. It is evident from the way he bats that he enjoys belting the ball. But in England, you have to be a bit careful. You cannot just take on the bowlers without taking into account the movement and the conditions. Prithvi Shaw will have to review this aspect of his game,” concluded Butt

