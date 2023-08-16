Prithvi Shaw ruled out of the remainder of England's One-Day Cup due to injury

Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw's County stint with Northamptonshire has ended abruptly as he has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing One-Day Cup 2023 in England.

Shaw showcased tremendous form in the 50-over competition. The swashbuckler delivered a record-breaking 244-run knock against Somerset, which he backed up with another brilliant innings of 125* against Durham.

Northamptonshire confirmed on Wednesday, August 16, that Prithvi Shaw injured his knee while fielding during the game against Durham. The batter's scans suggested that the injury was worse than initially expected, thus putting an end to his campaign.

Prithvi Shaw's stint with Northamptonshire gave his career a new lease of life after his flop show in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

He amassed 429 runs from four innings at an average of 143.00 during his short stint in the One-Day Cup. Notably, Shaw is currently the leading run-getter of the season.

"Nobody wanted to win games more than him" - Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler on Prithvi Shaw

Reacting to Prithvi Shaw's injury, Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler lauded the opener for his significant contribution in his appearances for the county.

He mentioned that Shaw was hungry to win matches for his side and he will be a big miss for Northamptonshire. He was quoted as saying in an official release:

"In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It’s a huge shame he won’t be with us for the remainder of this comp. He’s an extremely humble young man, he’s very respectful and had been so grateful for the opportunity to represent Northamptonshire."

"As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room. Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so. We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon," Saddler added.

Shaw will visit a specialist in London on Friday and will be under the guidance of the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI).