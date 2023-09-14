Prithvi Shaw set too be out of action for the next 3-4 months; will miss 2023-24 Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament - Reports 

Prithvi Shaw will miss cricketing action for the coming three to four months despite escaping a serious Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury during his stint with Northamptonshire. While he undergoes rehabilitation, the 23-year-old will miss a portion of the Indian domestic season.

The previous domestic season culminated with the Duleep and Deodhar trophy tournaments, which were reinstated after a brief hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The next season is slated to begin with the Irani Cup, starting from October 1 in Rajkot.

Shaw initially sought treatment with a surgeon in London and has now reported to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. The medical staff will continue to assess the situation and according to a report by ESPNCricinfo, surgery is currently being explored as a last resort move.

The report further states that officials from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will keep track of Prithvi Shaw's progress, and will take decisions accordingly. It is safe to say that the opening batter is highly unlikely to recover in time for the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, which is generally held in the October-November window.

If the recovery process goes well, he could make it to Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad.

Prithvi Shaw was last selected for India during the home T20I series against New Zealand

Prithvi Shaw has had an erratic international career so far, with off-field events playing quite a hand. He scored a century on his debut and was in the pool of opening batters in the longest format. However, he was dropped after the infamous Adelaide Test in 2020 and since then, has only played once - with the second-string team during the tour of Sri Lanka.

Shaw's domestic form earned him a call-up to the Indian squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year. However, with Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad already present as opening options, Shaw did get a game in the series.

He recently announced that he is set to play for Northamptonshire in the next County season as well. The youngster said:

"I'm so excited to be heading back to Northamptonshire next summer. Even though it was over quickly, I really enjoyed my time there. It's a great club to be a part of and I was welcomed by everyone immediately. I can't wait to get back."

Prithvi Shaw looked in good touch overall in 2023, scoring a domestic triple hundred and also a list A double ton during his short time in England with the Northants. However, at the same time, he also had a dismal IPL campaign, scoring only 106 runs in eight matches.