Prithvi Shaw sings "Ye Shaam Mastani," Shikhar Dhawan plays the flute

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have shown that they have great camaraderie off the field too. The pair is currently in Colombo, preparing for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

In a reel posted by Dhawan on his Instagram account, Shaw was seen singing the famous Bollywood retro classic 'Ye Shaam Mastani'.

He was accompanied by Dhawan, who played the flute, and the duo was in sync, which made it pleasant to the ears. Here is the video:

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan make a dangerous opening combination

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have already shown what they are capable of as an opening pair in the first phase of IPL 2021. They were one of the main reasons the Delhi Capitals occupied the top spot in the points table prior to the tournament's suspension.

The experienced Dhawan is the leading run-scorer with 380 runs from eight games, while Prithvi Shaw has also been equally impactful, having scored 308 runs.

The young opener had a mind-boggling 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored 827 runs in just eight games, including three centuries and a sensational double ton.

The thing that works for the duo is their understanding and the way they complement each other. When Prithvi Shaw gets off to a blistering start, Shikhar Dhawan takes his time to get settled in and vice-versa.

Prithvi Shaw playing some classy shots in 2nd Intra squad match.

🙂 pic.twitter.com/4uBYbcvG7S — Shawstopper (@king_shaw100) July 8, 2021

When India take on Sri Lanka in the first ODI on Sunday (July 18), Prithvi Shaw is likely to get the nod as captain Shikhar Dhawan's opening partner ahead of the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Padikkal has been a prolific run-scorer for Karnataka in domestic cricket and also set the IPL stage ablaze this season with a sublime hundred. Meanwhile, Gaikwad proved with the Chennai Super Kings that going hard is not the only way to be successful in T20s.

India have a plethora of options in the batting department, and choosing a batter is certainly going to be a pleasant headache for coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Dhawan.

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar