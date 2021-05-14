Prithvi Shaw stopped by police on his way to vacation in Goa 

Prithvi Shaw was stopped by the police on his way to a vacation in Goa with his friends. The Delhi Capitals star was stopped because he did not have an e-pass with him.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, an e-pass is necessary to travel within the state, which is in lockdown. Prithvi Shaw pleaded with the police in Amboli to let him go but was not allowed to do so. Eventually, the Indian batter applied for an e-pass from his phone and got the clearance to leave for Goa in an hour.

Prithvi Shaw Stopped By Police on Way to Goa for Vacations, This is What Happened Next.https://t.co/XhwDmcccyu — CricketNext (@cricketnext) May 14, 2021

Prithvi Shaw was not called up to the Indian Test squad for the tour of England. Although the right-handed batsman was in excellent touch during IPL 2021, the selection committee did not consider him for the six Test matches in the United Kingdom.

Soon after the Indian Test squad was announced, a report emerged, which claimed that Prithvi Shaw had been told to shed a few kilos if he wanted to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team.

Prithvi Shaw could return to the Indian cricket team for the tour of Sri Lanka

Prithvi Shaw will likely feature in the Indian squad for the white-ball games against Sri Lanka.

Prithvi Shaw was one of the highest run-getters in the first phase of IPL 2021. Opening the innings for the Delhi Capitals, Shaw aggregated 308 runs in eight matches. He currently holds the fourth spot in the race for the IPL 2021 Orange Cap.

The BCCI will send a second-string team for the ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka in July. If Prithvi Shaw works on his fitness, he will likely be a part of that Indian squad. It would be interesting to see how Shaw performs for Team India if he gets an opportunity to open against Sri Lanka.