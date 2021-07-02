"Prithvi Shaw is more suited to replace Cheteshwar Pujara" - Brad Hogg

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg believes young batting prodigy Prithvi Shaw is best suited to replace out-of-form Cheteshwar Pujara, who forms an invaluable part of India's Test side.

In the wake of poor outings in the ICC World Test Championship that ran for two years, there have been calls from certain sections to drop Pujara from the Test side. Speaking on the same lines, Hogg stated that if anyone has to replace Cheteshwar Pujara it has to be Prithvi Shaw.

While answering a fan's question on Twitter, Brad Hogg wrote:

"If anyone was going to replace Pujara it would be Prithvi Shaw. Feel he is more suited there than opening. Has a lot of talent and long future. He is not in the tour group but a wild card choice."

Considered the 'Wall of Indian Cricket' after Rahul Dravid, Cheteshwar Pujara managed only 841 runs at an average of 28 from 18 matches in the World Test Championship.

His poor run continued in the illustrious final against New Zealand, where he scored only 23 runs as India went down by eight wickets in Southampton.

Cheteshwar Pujara will have a good England series: Aakash Chopra

As criticism continues to pile up, former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra believes Pujara will be in his zone during the five-match Test series against England, which starts on August 4.

Cheteshwar Pujara has an average of 116 when opening the batting, the best by anyone in Test history (min. five innings)



He last did it in 2015 and all of those knocks came in Asia.



Is he a good left-field option to open the batting if Gill does not make it to the first Test? pic.twitter.com/TIpMqqmKVP — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) July 2, 2021

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

“I have got no doubt in my mind that the England series will go good for Rahane and Pujara but everyone has their own style of playing. We must respect that what you get from Pujara, you will not get from Pant and what you get from Rahane, you will not get from Kohli."

Cheteshwar Pujara has had mixed outings in English conditions in the last two tours. Overall, he has played 10 matches in England, accumulating 523 runs at an average of 27.52, including a century and two fifties.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee