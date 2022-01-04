Pro Kabaddi 2021 result: Telugu Titans continue to remain winless; Bengal Warriors end losing streak

Pro Kabaddi season eight entertained the entire kabaddi universe with two thrilling encounters on January 3, 2022. The first battle of the night featured the inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and the defending champions Bengal Warriors.

The night ended with a clash between the most successful team in Pro Kabaddi League history, Patna Pirates, and the underachievers Telugu Titans. Without further ado, let's have a look at the results of both fixtures.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi result

#ProKabaddiLeague #PKL2021 #BENvJPP A last-minute super tackle help Bengal Warriors defeat Jaipur Pink Panthers by 3 points 🙌📸 Pro Kabaddi League A last-minute super tackle help Bengal Warriors defeat Jaipur Pink Panthers by 3 points 🙌📸 Pro Kabaddi League#ProKabaddiLeague #PKL2021 #BENvJPP https://t.co/95qCGBrnSJ

Defending champions Bengal Warriors snapped their losing streak in Pro Kabaddi 2021 with a 31-28 victory against Jaipur Pink Panthers. The game went down to the wire, and ultimately a super tackle from Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh in the match's buzzer raid helped the Warriors prevail.

Maninder Singh and Arjun Deshwal were the stars of the game. Both raiders recorded a Super 10 for their respective teams, while the defenders of both teams failed to impress much. The fact that not a single defender scored even three tackle points in the game solidifies the aforementioned claim.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi result

#ProKabaddiLeague #PKL2021 #TTvPAT Another thrilling game as Patna Pirates defeat Telugu Titans by just 1 point.A third-consecutive win for the Patna Pirates 💪📸 Pro Kabaddi League Another thrilling game as Patna Pirates defeat Telugu Titans by just 1 point.A third-consecutive win for the Patna Pirates 💪📸 Pro Kabaddi League#ProKabaddiLeague #PKL2021 #TTvPAT https://t.co/jiZ0Vjqi8H

Telugu Titans took on three-time champions Patna Pirates in the second match of the night, with the aim of registering their first victory in Pro Kabaddi 2021. However, the Titans fell short once again as they lost 30-31 to the Pirates.

Despite Siddharth Desai's absence, the Titans gave the Pirates a run for their money. Young raider Ankit Beniwal scored 10 raid points for the Telugu Titans, but his efforts went in vain, thanks to a combined team effort from the Patna Pirates. Monu Goyat was the top-scorer for Patna with seven points.

After last night's results, Patna Pirates have joined Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC in the top 3 of the PKL standings.

