'It probably didn't look that good on camera'- Marnus Labuschagne explains the weird way he adjusts his bat-grip

Marnus Labuschagne was seen on camera blowing on the top of his bat grip in a strange way during the Sydney Test. The batsman revealed it's a technique he has discovered over the years, which helps to push the grip downwards quickly.

Marnus Labuschagne formed a key partnership with Steve Smith to take Australia to a total of 336 runs in the first innings of the Sydney Test. Labuschagne was dismissed for 91 off a Ravindra Jadeja delivery. After the day's play, the batsman was asked about his weird technique of blowing into the batting grip.

"I knew that was going to come up. My grip was wearing out; it was getting too thin, so I needed to get a thicker grip on. If you blow air into the top of the grip, it actually expands and pushes the grip down, so that is what I was doing. It's a method that I have found over many grip changes but it probably didn't look that good on camera," said Marnus Labuschagne

Running repairs on the bat grip for Marnus Labuschagne 😅 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/FfQahP81TZ — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 7, 2021

Marnus Labuschange is no stranger to some antics while batting. The Aussie batsman has an eccentric way of leaving the ball, which is quite similar to Steve Smith.

Marnus Labuschagne talks about Steve Smith refinding his hand

Marnus Labuschagne

Steve Smith was the star of the show on the second day of the third Test as he scored a brilliant knock of 131 runs.

Advertisement

After a poor IPL 2020, Smith smashed two-62 ball centuries in the ODI series against India and the batsman had claimed that he had found his hands. After failing in the first two Tests against India, many experts started to refer to his remark and said Smith has lost his hands again.

Marnus Labuschagne was asked about Steve Smith 'finding his hands'. Labuschagne explained what Smith exactly meant by that.

"That's been his slogan so far. For him, it's just that feel when he makes beautiful contact with the ball and hits it into the areas where he wants to hit them. For him, that comes back to his grip, so I'm stoked if that's what it is. If he has found it, then it's brilliant," said Labuschagne.

The third Test is evenly poised after the end of Day 2. India are 96-2 and are trailing Australia by 242 runs. After a good start to their innings, India lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma for 26 and Shubman Gill for 50.