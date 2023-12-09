"Probably the worst wicket I've come across in my career" - New Zealand skipper Tim Southee on Mirpur track for BAN-NZ 2nd Test

New Zealand captain Tim Southee did not mince words with his criticism of the Mirpur wicket for the second Test against Bangladesh.

Following their first-ever Test loss in Bangladesh in the opening game, the Blackcaps were in a must-win situation coming into the second game. However, all four innings were completed in less than 180 overs during the second half of Day 4.

While New Zealand ended up on the right side of the result with a four-wicket win, Tim Southee was not impressed by the uneven battle between bat and ball at the post-match press conference.

"There are a number of ways I could describe that wicket. I think for the match to be all over in 170 overs is a fair reflection on the wicket. It wasn't great. I think there wasn't an even battle between bat and ball. Probably the worst wicket I've come across in my career," Southee said.

Yet, Tim Southee was impressed by his side's tenacity to come out on top despite losing the toss on a turning wicket.

"I think when you come to this part of the world, especially for us, the conditions are so foreign, particularly this Test match, very foreign to what we're used to. And I guess to lose the toss as well, and then to come out on top on a wicket like that was very pleasing. Like I say, a number of different guys have stepped up in different ways, and it's nice to bounce back after the first test," added Southee.

New Zealand won the three-match ODI series before the drawing the Tests to continue their streak of never losing a Test series against Bangladesh.

In a pitch dominated by the spinners, the Kiwi pacers, Southee and Kyle Jamieson, bowled a combined 15.2 overs between them in the game.

While Ajaz Patel starred with the ball, picking up eight wickets in the game, Mitchell Santner provided tremendous support with six scalps.

"A lot of his great innings have been on difficult wickets" - Tim Southee on Glenn Phillips

Phillips was the difference-maker with the bat for New Zealand in both innings.

Tim Southee hailed Glenn Phillips' all-around efforts throughout the Mirpur Test as the main reason behind New Zealand's series-leveling win.

The 27-year-old picked up three crucial wickets with his part-time off-spin in Bangladesh's first innings to restrict them to 172. The swashbuckling batter then scored a brilliant 72-ball 87 on a wicket where the rest of the batters struggled to propel New Zealand to capture an eight-run lead.

He followed that with an unbeaten 40* in the fourth innings to steer the side to a thrilling four-wicket win.

"Obviously, Glenn Phillips's effort throughout the match, his innings in the first innings was obviously crucial to keep us in the game and get us past Bangladesh in the first innings. He's a very positive guy in the way he plays. It's a different format, he still trusted that his way was the right way. So, I think it's pleasing to see on a difficult wicket, which I think, I look back to a few of his innings and a lot of his great innings have been on difficult wickets," said Southee.

Before this series, Phillips had played only one Test in 2020 against Australia at Sydney.

However, the mercurial cricketer showed no signs of nerves in his return to the red-ball format, finishing the Bangladesh series with an average of 60.33 with the bat and eight wickets with the ball in hand.

