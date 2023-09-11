"Product of nepotism"- Top 10 funny memes as fans blame ACC for poor management of Asia Cup 2023 after rain interrupts India vs Pakistan match again

The second Super 4 match of the Asia Cup between India and Pakistan was hampered by unrelenting rain on Sunday (September 10) at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The match will now resume on Monday (reserve day) at 3 PM IST.

India batted first after losing the toss in the contest. They reached 147/2 in 24.1 overs on the back of aggressive fifties from openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. Rain halted the proceedings in the 25th over and then did not relent, which forced the match officials to call off the play for the day.

Pakistan were originally the host of the Asia Cup. After India refused to travel to the country, they agreed to host the continental tournament in the hybrid model by organizing matches in Sri Lanka as well as Pakistan.

Almost all matches that happened in Sri Lanka have been affected due to rain so far, with the group match between India and Pakistan also getting abandoned without a result.

At the same time, the matches in Pakistan did not face any interruption. Fans took note of this and slammed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) for poor management of the tournament. Here are some of the memes on the matter:

I am just intrigued by Shreyas Iyer's fitness: Sanjay Manjrekar after KL Rahul replaced Iyer for the match against Pakistan in Asia Cup

Team India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer suffered a setback yet again after missing a Super 4 match in Asia Cup against Pakistan due to a back spasm.

He made a comeback after a lengthy injury break last week against the same opponents and scored 14 runs in nine balls.

Former Indian player Sanjay Manjrekar shed light on the matter during a discussion on Star Sports and said:

"I am just intrigued by Shreyas Iyer's fitness if that's the case. He has had a long layoff. The big story was Shreyas Iyer is fit nowadays, he played the first two games. He looked good in that game against Pakistan, scored 20-odd runs. And now he has got a back spasm."

He added:

"You know you have got to start looking at players if they are going to be such an issue for the captain, the team management. They have been so patient, waiting for him to come back in the first match.