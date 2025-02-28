"Promises to keep" - Former India batter dedicates special poem to Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu dedicated a special poem to ace batter Virat Kohli ahead of the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy match against New Zealand. This will be the last group-stage match for Team India.

The Rohit Sharma-led side have qualified for the semi-finals following back-to-back wins against Bangladesh and Pakistan. While Kohli was dismissed for 22 against Bangladesh, he redeemed himself in the subsequent clash with arch-rivals Pakistan.

The right-handed batter notched up his 51st ODI century. He remained unbeaten on 100 in 111 balls, helping India chase down the 242-run target with six wickets in hand.

Sidhu narrated a poem, suggesting that Kohli was still not done. He captioned the post:

"Promises to keep ⁦@imVkohli⁩ , miles to go before I sleep…"

India are placed second in Group B. A win against New Zealand will take them to the top of the points table in their group.

"The cult will grow" - Navjot Singh Sidhu's massive prophecy for Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has 82 international hundreds to his name. With 51 ODI centuries, he is the leading century marker in ODI cricket. Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

Navjot Singh Sidhu believes that Kohli will also break Tendulkar's record of scoring 100 centuries in international cricket in the next two years. Taking to the microblogging platform X, the cricketer-turned-commentator predicted:

"He will cross the milestone of a hundred international hundreds in a couple of years… the cult will grow!!!"

Following Virat Kohli's century against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy, Sidhu suggested that the former India captain has constantly silenced his naysayers by delivering wonderful performances. He wrote:

"He made a mansion out of the stones that his critics hurled at him..."

The 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2.

