Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav's testing period in the ODI format continued with yet another poor outing. The Mumbai-born player was dismissed for just six runs off 10 deliveries in the third ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, November 30.
Suryakumar's manner of dismissal at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch eerily mirrored the one from the first ODI. Adam Milne struck for the third time in the match after getting the batter to prod a harmless delivery outside the off-stump.
His tentative poke resulted in a thick outside edge, which flew towards the first slip. Tim Southee, who was stationed beside the keeper, proceeded to take a sharp catch to end the right-handed batter's short stint at the crease.
After his early dismissal in the first ODI, Suryakumar looked in excellent touch during the subsequent clash in Hamilton. He scored an unbeaten 32 off 25 deliveries before rain forced the game to be abandoned. However, he could not replicate his exploits from before as he concluded the tour with another single-digit score.
Making his ODI debut on the tour of Sri Lanka last year, Suryakumar began his career smoothly with a set of credible scores in the middle order. However, he has not been among the runs in the 50-over format this year. He has only scored one fifty and averages 28.22 across 11 innings.
Fans voiced their frustration on Twitter around his persistent woes in ODIs.
Team India in trouble following Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal
After being asked to bat first for the third successive time in the series, the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill began cautiously on a challenging surface. The rebuilding task fell onto Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant following the openers' dismissals.
While Shreyas held one end, wickets continued to tumble at the other. Pant's woes continued with a patchy 10-run knock.
Suryakumar's wicket placed Team India at 110-4. Things took a turn for the worse as the well-settled Shreyas was dismissed for 49 by Lockie Ferguson, cementing the side's woes in a shaky state of 121-5.
As of writing, the lower-middle order is in full force with all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar trying to salvage the innings.
