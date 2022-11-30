Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav's testing period in the ODI format continued with yet another poor outing. The Mumbai-born player was dismissed for just six runs off 10 deliveries in the third ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday, November 30.

Suryakumar's manner of dismissal at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch eerily mirrored the one from the first ODI. Adam Milne struck for the third time in the match after getting the batter to prod a harmless delivery outside the off-stump.

His tentative poke resulted in a thick outside edge, which flew towards the first slip. Tim Southee, who was stationed beside the keeper, proceeded to take a sharp catch to end the right-handed batter's short stint at the crease.

After his early dismissal in the first ODI, Suryakumar looked in excellent touch during the subsequent clash in Hamilton. He scored an unbeaten 32 off 25 deliveries before rain forced the game to be abandoned. However, he could not replicate his exploits from before as he concluded the tour with another single-digit score.

Making his ODI debut on the tour of Sri Lanka last year, Suryakumar began his career smoothly with a set of credible scores in the middle order. However, he has not been among the runs in the 50-over format this year. He has only scored one fifty and averages 28.22 across 11 innings.

Fans voiced their frustration on Twitter around his persistent woes in ODIs. Here are some of the reactions on the social media platform:

Anurag🇳🇱 @Saibabawatching



Sanju Samson who had the best odi avg for any indian after first 10 innings deserved to play ahead of both of them.



#RishabhPant #Sanjusamson #JusticeForSanjuSamson #NZvIND #INDvsNZ High time Suryakumar Yadav sticks to only t20is and Rishabh Pant sticks to only test cricket.Sanju Samson who had the best odi avg for any indian after first 10 innings deserved to play ahead of both of them. High time Suryakumar Yadav sticks to only t20is and Rishabh Pant sticks to only test cricket. Sanju Samson who had the best odi avg for any indian after first 10 innings deserved to play ahead of both of them.#RishabhPant #Sanjusamson #JusticeForSanjuSamson #NZvIND #INDvsNZ https://t.co/lM2Q8Cegjy

Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog @cricket_broken Suryakumar Yadav Last 9 ODI Innings



6(7)

27(29)

16(28)

13(14)

9(8)

8(6)

4(3)

34*(25)

6(10)



Just putting this out there.

#INDvsNZ Suryakumar Yadav Last 9 ODI Innings6(7)27(29)16(28)13(14)9(8)8(6)4(3)34*(25)6(10)Just putting this out there. 🚨 Suryakumar Yadav Last 9 ODI Innings 6(7)27(29)16(28)13(14)9(8)8(6)4(3)34*(25)6(10)Just putting this out there.#INDvsNZ

Karamdeep 🎥📱 @oyeekd



#NZvIND Proof that Suryakumar Yadav is not made to defend. He is all guns blazing. Proof that Suryakumar Yadav is not made to defend. He is all guns blazing. #NZvIND

CricManiac @harishs39085590

#IndvsNz Is Suryakumar yadav not the same player, when he bats safely, trying not to be aggressive.Or is it too early to say? Is Suryakumar yadav not the same player, when he bats safely, trying not to be aggressive.Or is it too early to say?#IndvsNz

HCC- The Honest Cricket Community @hcc_cricket

#NZvIND #suryakumaryadav people who were talking about test place for him should consider this ball. Not so easy the transition I think. people who were talking about test place for him should consider this ball. Not so easy the transition I think.#NZvIND #suryakumaryadav

Maddy Madhav @MaddyMadhav_ If you are playing Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs, use him only as a finisher ! If you are playing Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs, use him only as a finisher !

Nitesh Chauhan 🇮🇳 @Nitesh_Chauhan7



#NZvIND There was always a Question mark on Suryakumar Yadav's playing style in the longer form of Cricket. There was always a Question mark on Suryakumar Yadav's playing style in the longer form of Cricket.#NZvIND

Ashish Tiwari @AshishRbTiwari SuryaKumar Yadav = Overconfidence ✍️ SuryaKumar Yadav = Overconfidence ✍️

Arjun Singh @ArjunSingh098

And plz don't mix formats,, SKY is not suited for ODI cricket

#SuryakumarYadav

#INDvsNZ There shudnt be any question on Iyer's place in india one day team 🤐And plz don't mix formats,, SKY is not suited for ODI cricket There shudnt be any question on Iyer's place in india one day team 🤐And plz don't mix formats,, SKY is not suited for ODI cricket #SuryakumarYadav #INDvsNZ

Chinmay Shah @chinmayshah28 Suryakumar Yadav In Odis Suryakumar Yadav In Odis☕☕

Rajneesh Kumar @_Rajneeshk7

@surya_14kumar #NZvIND #ODI Suryakumar yadav is best in T20s. For all his success in T20Is, SKY has not had the same kind of impact when it comes to ODIs. Suryakumar yadav is best in T20s. For all his success in T20Is, SKY has not had the same kind of impact when it comes to ODIs.@surya_14kumar #NZvIND #ODI

Bruiser @_snide

BCCI need to understand this, some players need to be selected based on format only.

Someone good at one format doesn't mean he'll move mountains in other formats as well. #RishabPant can play Test Cricket only while #SuryaKumarYadav is meant for T20i.BCCI need to understand this, some players need to be selected based on format only.Someone good at one format doesn't mean he'll move mountains in other formats as well. #RishabPant can play Test Cricket only while #SuryaKumarYadav is meant for T20i. BCCI need to understand this, some players need to be selected based on format only. Someone good at one format doesn't mean he'll move mountains in other formats as well.

Rajkumar M @raj_kumar48 #SuryaKumarYadav

Surya in T20Is

Surya in ODIs Surya in T20IsSurya in ODIs #SuryaKumarYadavSurya in T20Is 😍😍😍Surya in ODIs 😭😭😭

M.O.M @minimumtoo Reeat after me #SuryaKumarYadav is not suitable for white ball game.... Reeat after me #SuryaKumarYadav is not suitable for white ball game....

Akash Malapur @akash_malapur



#suryakumaryadav #NZvsIND SKY is the ultimate talent. No argument. But sorry, He is not getting the pace of 50 over matches as of now. SKY is the ultimate talent. No argument. But sorry, He is not getting the pace of 50 over matches as of now. #suryakumaryadav #NZvsIND

Karthik Chandra @BVKC82 The way #suryakumaryadav getting out in slips if no correlation made about his technique he can't make a test debut, he will be sitting 🦆. Attacking instincts from ball 1 is the solution in ODIS when ball is moving around. The way #suryakumaryadav getting out in slips if no correlation made about his technique he can't make a test debut, he will be sitting 🦆. Attacking instincts from ball 1 is the solution in ODIS when ball is moving around.

Team India in trouble following Suryakumar Yadav's dismissal

After being asked to bat first for the third successive time in the series, the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill began cautiously on a challenging surface. The rebuilding task fell onto Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant following the openers' dismissals.

While Shreyas held one end, wickets continued to tumble at the other. Pant's woes continued with a patchy 10-run knock.

Suryakumar's wicket placed Team India at 110-4. Things took a turn for the worse as the well-settled Shreyas was dismissed for 49 by Lockie Ferguson, cementing the side's woes in a shaky state of 121-5.

As of writing, the lower-middle order is in full force with all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar trying to salvage the innings.

How should the ace batter approach the ODI format in the future? Let us know what you think.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes