Create

"Proper definition of a comeback" - Fans erupt as Ajinkya Rahane is named as India's vice-captain for Test series vs West Indies

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jun 23, 2023 16:00 IST
Ajinkya Rahane missed out on a well-deserved century in WTC 2023 final. (Pics: Getty/Twitter)
Ajinkya Rahane missed out on a well-deserved century in WTC 2023 final. (Pics: Getty/Twitter)

Team India's veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane was re-appointed as vice-captain of the Test team on Friday, June 23, for the upcoming Test series against West Indies.

Rahane will serve as skipper Rohit Sharma's deputy for the two Test matches. The senior batter served as the vice-captain of India's red-ball team during Virat Kohli's captaincy. However, he lost the leadership position to Rohit Sharma ahead of the South Africa tour in December 2021.

After a brief absence, the right-handed batter made a comeback into India's Test team last month after an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season and a good run in domestic cricket.

Rahane returned to the side for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia at The Oval. He delivered a brilliant performance in the summit clash, bagging scores of 89 and 46.

The Indian team management has rewarded the 35-year-old by handing the vice-captaincy to him once again. Following the announcement, several fans took to social media to react to the developments.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

@mufaddal_vohra Finally some good news
@mufaddal_vohra That's a proper definition of a Comeback ! https://t.co/6DNXCSEihQ
Ajinkya Rahane (VC) has a nice ring to it. https://t.co/YK6UrNdYEN
Ajinkya Rahane in 2023: - Dropped from the Test team in February. - Made his comeback in the Test team in June. - Reappointed as Vice Captain in Tests in June. https://t.co/3z1ZAtBiKa
#AjinkyaRahane right now https://t.co/xEnsB0ixb6
Out of the Test team to the team's VC. What a turnaround for #AjinkyaRahane !
@BCCI Good to see rahane as vice captain.. I believe he will Captain in South Africa
@internetumpire The Well Deserved. Hopefully He'll Be Next Test Captain(after the new selection committee).
@mufaddal_vohra Ajju bhai aagaya🔥
@mufaddal_vohra What a Comeback Man!
#INDvsWI #TeamIndia #AjinkyaRahane #BCCIRahane coming back as Vice-captain https://t.co/7NmOkY4gwY

India are scheduled to tour the West Indies for a multi-format series next month. The two cricketing nations will compete in two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The opening Test will be played at Windsor Park in Dominica from July 12.

India's Test and ODI squads for West Indies tour

Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...