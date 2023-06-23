Team India's veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane was re-appointed as vice-captain of the Test team on Friday, June 23, for the upcoming Test series against West Indies.

Rahane will serve as skipper Rohit Sharma's deputy for the two Test matches. The senior batter served as the vice-captain of India's red-ball team during Virat Kohli's captaincy. However, he lost the leadership position to Rohit Sharma ahead of the South Africa tour in December 2021.

After a brief absence, the right-handed batter made a comeback into India's Test team last month after an impressive Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season and a good run in domestic cricket.

Rahane returned to the side for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia at The Oval. He delivered a brilliant performance in the summit clash, bagging scores of 89 and 46.

The Indian team management has rewarded the 35-year-old by handing the vice-captaincy to him once again. Following the announcement, several fans took to social media to react to the developments.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Ajinkya Rahane (VC) has a nice ring to it. Ajinkya Rahane (VC) has a nice ring to it. https://t.co/YK6UrNdYEN

Aadarsh @AadarshParab Ajinkya Rahane in 2023:

- Dropped from the Test team in February.



- Made his comeback in the Test team in June.



- Reappointed as Vice Captain in Tests in June. Ajinkya Rahane in 2023: - Dropped from the Test team in February. - Made his comeback in the Test team in June. - Reappointed as Vice Captain in Tests in June. https://t.co/3z1ZAtBiKa

Kaushik Arunagiri @ka_kaushik Out of the Test team to the team's VC. What a turnaround for #AjinkyaRahane Out of the Test team to the team's VC. What a turnaround for #AjinkyaRahane !

🇮🇳SaM🇦🇺 @virat18Samkohli @BCCI Good to see rahane as vice captain.. I believe he will Captain in South Africa @BCCI Good to see rahane as vice captain.. I believe he will Captain in South Africa

Attend @needumjan

Hopefully He'll Be Next Test Captain(after the new selection committee). @internetumpire The Well Deserved.Hopefully He'll Be Next Test Captain(after the new selection committee). @internetumpire The Well Deserved. Hopefully He'll Be Next Test Captain(after the new selection committee).

India are scheduled to tour the West Indies for a multi-format series next month. The two cricketing nations will compete in two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The opening Test will be played at Windsor Park in Dominica from July 12.

India's Test and ODI squads for West Indies tour

Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

Poll : 0 votes