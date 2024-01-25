"Proper Rugby tackle on stumps" - AB de Villiers & fans giggle over Ben Foakes' hilarious tumble during Day 1 of India vs England 1st Test

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes had a rather embarrassing moment for himself as he tripped on the stumps in the field in the final session of Day 1 of the first Test against India in Hyderabad on Thursday (January 25).

Rohit Sharma worked a delivery from Mark Wood towards square leg and Foakes ran towards the stumps for a routine collection from the deep. However, while focusing on the ball coming in from square leg, the wicketkeeper had no clue that he was too close to the stumps.

Ben Foakes tripped and fell, uprooting all three stumps. A few of the England fielders had a bit of a giggle as it was a hilarious moment. Fans and former legendary cricketer AB de Villiers also took to X to react to Foakes tumbling over.

Here are some of the reactions:

Foakes got an opportunity to play in the XI probably because Harry Brook had flown back to the UK for personal reasons. He couldn't contribute much with the bat, scoring just four runs off 24 deliveries.

England had to toil really hard in the field

Opting to bat first on a slow pitch, England huffed and puffed their way to 246, thanks to a fine knock of 70 from skipper Ben Stokes. While it still may be a competitive total, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out all guns blazing and caught the visitors off-guard.

The southpaw, in particular, was ultra-aggressive from the get-go and took a special liking to left-arm spinner Tom Hartley. Rohit was happy to play second fiddle as Jaiswal almost seemed to have an answer for everything Ben Stokes and Co. threw at him.

England did strike with Rohit Sharma's wicket, but that was the only shining light for them in a 23-over period that was dominated by the hosts. Jaiswal remains unbeaten on 76* as India finished Day 1 on 119/1 and in a very strong position in the first Test.

