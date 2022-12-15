"Proper Test cricket" - Twitterati react as Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli give Litton Das an epic send-off

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj and star batter Virat Kohli were on fire in the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram on Thursday, December 15. The duo gave Litton Das an epic send-off on Day 2.

The incident took place in the 14th over, when Litton made a hand gesture to Siraj. Siraj bowled him with a jaffa off the very next delivery, and then the speedster and Kohli gave the batter an epic send-off. Litton departed for 24 off 30, leaving the hosts at 39/3.

Fans were delighted to witness the epic celebrations, with some calling it proper Test cricket.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Siraj having a go at Liton Das.



Meanwhile, Kohli also stepped in.



Siraj having a go at Liton Das. Meanwhile, Kohli also stepped in.

𝒜𝓈𝒽❀𝓀 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝑔𝒾 @Ashok1198A

- Liton Das made a hand gesture to Mohammed Siraj

- Next ball, Mohammed Siraj cleaned him up with a jaffa

- After that, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj gave a send-off to Liton Das



Proper Test cricket 🍿

@imVkohli @mdsirajofficial @imkuldeep18 @ashwinravi99 @mipaltan Series of events:- Liton Das made a hand gesture to Mohammed Siraj- Next ball, Mohammed Siraj cleaned him up with a jaffa- After that, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj gave a send-off to Liton DasProper Test cricket 🍿 @mipaltan Series of events:- Liton Das made a hand gesture to Mohammed Siraj - Next ball, Mohammed Siraj cleaned him up with a jaffa- After that, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj gave a send-off to Liton Das 👀Proper Test cricket 🍿@imVkohli @mdsirajofficial @imkuldeep18 @ashwinravi99 https://t.co/2uarsVeEGn

Akshat @AkshatOM10 🏻



Mohammed Siraj becomes a different bowler in Test Cricket When Virat Kohli is there on the field. The thing is that he gains so much confidence and then, he bowls every ball to take a wicket.

Mohammed Siraj puts Bangladesh in trouble

Clinical bowling from Siraj helped India dominate Bangladesh in their first innings. He removed opening batter Najmul Hossain Shanto off the very first ball of the innings. He got rid of the other opener Zakir Hossain as well, apart from dismissing Litton Das.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets, while Umesh Yadav scalped a wicket. At the time of writing, Bangladesh are tottering at 102/7 after 34.2 overs. The visitors will look to bowl the Tigers out early and enforce a follow-on.

BCCI @BCCI



Kuldeep Yadav picks up his third wicket as Mushfiqur Rahim is out LBW!

Earlier in the day, Ravichandran Ashwin (58) and Kuldeep Yadav (40) stood tall to share a 92-run stand for the eighth wicket. Their excellent knocks propelled the visitors to a score of 404.

On Day 1, Cheteshwar Pujara (90) and Shreyas Iyer (86) played valuable knocks. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam returned with four-wicket hauls for the hosts, while Khaled Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain settled for a wicket apiece.

Team India head Rahul Dravid, meanwhile, spoke about the side's intention to win the Test series. In a recent conversation with Sony Sports Network and BCCI, he said:

“It’s one step at a time. We got to win this one first and then go to Dhaka and try and replicate that.”

It's worth mentioning that KL Rahul and Co. are currently fourth in the World Test Championship (WTC) table. They will look to win the two-Test series against Bangladesh to stay ahead in the hunt for a top-two finish.

