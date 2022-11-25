"Proper X Factor in middle overs for NZ" - Fans reacts to Lockie Ferguson 3/59 vs IND in 1st ODI

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson bowled exceptionally well during the first One-Day International match against India at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (November 25).

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and put India to bat first on a surface dubbed "batter-friendly."

Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Shubman Gill (50) set the tone for the visitors with their 124-run opening stand. It was Lockie Ferguson who provided the much-needed breakthrough by taking the wicket of Gill in the 24th over, shortly after the latter notched the fourth ODI fifty.

In the 33rd over of the Indian innings, Lockie Ferguson stamped his authority, bagging two wickets in the space of four balls. He bowled short and wide outside off stump to Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who got an underedge followed by shattering the stumps.

Pant's dismissal announced the arrival of star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav at the crease. On the very first ball of his inning, SKY played a phenomenal cover drive for a boundary.

But if one thought that the Indian batting sensation would produce another masterclass with the bat, Ferguson set up an upset for them.

The New Zealand speedster bowled another short ball to induce the outside edge of Suryakumar's bat, with Finn Allen, positioned at first slip, pouching comfortably. Ferguson's double blow left India at 160 for 4 after 33 overs. He finished his salient spell with 3 for 59 from 10 overs at an economy of 5.9.

Here's how cricket fans reacted to Lockie Ferguson's spell on Twitter.

Golden Duck Cricket Analysis @DuckAnalysis



#lockieferguson #INDvsNZ That's the benefit of having a bowler who bowls high pace. Might go for few extra runs but no matter how good batters are, they always rush them into a stroke a bit early or beat them for pace. That's the benefit of having a bowler who bowls high pace. Might go for few extra runs but no matter how good batters are, they always rush them into a stroke a bit early or beat them for pace. #lockieferguson #INDvsNZ

koi na @chuppkarr Lockie Ferguson is the only bowler troubling the batsman!! Lockie Ferguson is the only bowler troubling the batsman!!

Aamir Gaur👤 @Aamirgaur011

Pave Vs Pace Lockie ferguson Vs Umran malikPave Vs Pace Lockie ferguson Vs Umran malikPave Vs Pace 🔥

Soumya Biswal @Soumyahere17 #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND Feel much like Starc loves the ODIs, Lockie Ferguson's preferred format is the ODIs... the longer he bowls the lethal & wicket taker he becomes... Had a great WC 19 too!!! Proper X factor in middle overs #crickettwitter Feel much like Starc loves the ODIs, Lockie Ferguson's preferred format is the ODIs... the longer he bowls the lethal & wicket taker he becomes... Had a great WC 19 too!!! Proper X factor in middle overs #crickettwitter #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND

Zen CrickIT @zencrickit



#NZvIND Lockie Ferguson gets Pant and in-form Suryakumar Yadav in the same over. Gives a chance to New Zealand to come back into the game. Lockie Ferguson gets Pant and in-form Suryakumar Yadav in the same over. Gives a chance to New Zealand to come back into the game.#NZvIND

Akram Khan @AkramK2108 Peak lockie Ferguson is this......! Peak lockie Ferguson is this......!

Bihan Sengupta @BihanSengupta91



What a change over this has been!



#NZvIND On another note, it's interesting how #LockieFerguson has consistently been brought back into the attack & delivers without failWhat a change over this has been! #RishabhPant #SuryakumarYadav both back in the hut On another note, it's interesting how #LockieFerguson has consistently been brought back into the attack & delivers without failWhat a change over this has been! #RishabhPant & #SuryakumarYadav both back in the hut#NZvIND

Pawan Singh @pawansingh456 Sky is out for 4 runs off 3 balls. Well Bowled Lockie Ferguson #NZvINDonPrime Sky is out for 4 runs off 3 balls. Well Bowled Lockie Ferguson #NZvINDonPrime

Shreyas Iyer's 80 guides India to 306/7

Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson continued the task of ticking the scoreboard with some crackling shots in the middle overs.

The pair added 94 runs in 77 balls before Samson departed for 36 in 38 balls in the 46th over.

India put up a commendable 306/7 in the first innings as Iyer scored 80 and Washington Sundar played a wonderful cameo of 37 runs in 16 balls.

