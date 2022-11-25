"Proper X Factor in middle overs for NZ" - Fans reacts to Lockie Ferguson 3/59 vs IND in 1st ODI

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson bowled exceptionally well during the first One-Day International match against India at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday (November 25).
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and put India to bat first on a surface dubbed "batter-friendly."
Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan (72) and Shubman Gill (50) set the tone for the visitors with their 124-run opening stand. It was Lockie Ferguson who provided the much-needed breakthrough by taking the wicket of Gill in the 24th over, shortly after the latter notched the fourth ODI fifty.
In the 33rd over of the Indian innings, Lockie Ferguson stamped his authority, bagging two wickets in the space of four balls. He bowled short and wide outside off stump to Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who got an underedge followed by shattering the stumps.
Pant's dismissal announced the arrival of star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav at the crease. On the very first ball of his inning, SKY played a phenomenal cover drive for a boundary.
But if one thought that the Indian batting sensation would produce another masterclass with the bat, Ferguson set up an upset for them.
The New Zealand speedster bowled another short ball to induce the outside edge of Suryakumar's bat, with Finn Allen, positioned at first slip, pouching comfortably. Ferguson's double blow left India at 160 for 4 after 33 overs. He finished his salient spell with 3 for 59 from 10 overs at an economy of 5.9.
Here's how cricket fans reacted to Lockie Ferguson's spell on Twitter.
Shreyas Iyer's 80 guides India to 306/7
Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson continued the task of ticking the scoreboard with some crackling shots in the middle overs.
The pair added 94 runs in 77 balls before Samson departed for 36 in 38 balls in the 46th over.
India put up a commendable 306/7 in the first innings as Iyer scored 80 and Washington Sundar played a wonderful cameo of 37 runs in 16 balls.
