T20 World Cup 2021: "Quinton de Kock needs just to go in and do his thing" - Kagsio Rabada

South Africa pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada opened up on Quinton de Kock's role ahead of the clash against the West Indies in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Rabada thinks de Kock must play his natural game and others can bat around him.

Quinton de Kock is one of the most experienced batters for the Proteas in the 2021 T20 World Cup. De Kock batted at the top in the first game against Australia; however, he couldn't deliver the required start. He departed after bizarrely losing his wicket.

While acknowledging de Kock as a critical member of South Africa, Rabada told reporters on Monday, as quoted by iol.co.za:

"Quinton is a massive player for us. He's done extremely well for South Africa ever since he started. He is a top-quality player, and I guess he just didn't come off. Now we just need to look at it and come into the next game. He's a world-class player, and he needs just to go in and do his thing. The batters know what they have to do."

South Africa slumped to a five-wicket loss to Australia on Saturday thanks to their poor batting performance. Although their bowling unit made Australia work for the target of 119, the Proteas could not prevent a defeat.

"You can never underestimate the West Indies" - Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada remains aware of the threat that West Indies pose and is not taking them lightly. The 26-year old thinks it's a fresh start for both sides as they hope to get their first points.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"West Indies are going to be looking to come back really strong. We can't underestimate them. You can never underestimate the West Indies. They're a dangerous team. You can't underestimate anyone. Tomorrow is a new day. They're incredibly a strong, powerful team, T20 team especially. That game is behind. The game that they played against England, that's behind. Tomorrow is a completely new day."

The defending champions are coming off a shocking loss to England that saw them capitulate for 55 against England in Dubai. The Caribbean side have won only once against South Africa in three T20 World Cup encounters and will be keen to turn things around.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar