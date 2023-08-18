"PROUD OF YOU BHAI" - Virat Kohli's brother shares heartfelt post as the star India batter completes 15 years in international cricket

Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli has shared a heartfelt post on social media to congratulate the former India captain on completing 15 years in international cricket.

Kohli made his Team India debut on August 18, 2008, against Sri Lanka. He played as an opener in the ODI encounter and was dismissed for just 12 runs. He has now established himself as a modern-day legend, chalking up 25,582 runs in 559 innings.

Reacting to his brother's achievement, Vikas mentioned how the champion batter has worked immensely hard from a very young age. Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote:

"A boy who had a dream… and dedicated himself to achieving that dream…. Day in and day out… grinding himself… falling , failing but again getting up and fighting…. Journey still continues…. PROUD OF YOU BHAI… congratulations on your 15 Years in international cricket…. KEPP FIGHTING … KEEP SHINNING."

Virat Kohli was last seen in action during the two-match Test against West Indies in July. The right-handed batter delivered an impressive 76-run knock in the opening encounter. He notched up his 76th century in international cricket in the second Test, scoring 121 in the first innings.

While the seasoned campaigner was part of India's squad for the subsequent three-match ODI series against West Indies, he didn't get to bat in the first game and was rested for the remaining two fixtures.

"Forever grateful" - Virat Kohli on completing 15 years in international cricket

Virat Kohli shared a picture of himself from India's thrilling last-ball win against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as he completed 15 years in international cricket.

He expressed his gratitude for all the love he has received. Captioning the Instagram post, he wrote:

"Forever grateful"

Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 in the T20 World Cup game against Pakistan and was instrumental in the Men in Blue completing a famous win over their arch-rivals.

The prolific run-scorer will be a vital cog for India in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.