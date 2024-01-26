"Proud at the way we kept coming ball after ball" - Jeetan Patel lauds England bowlers after Day 2 of IND vs ENG 1st Test

England's spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel heaped praise on the visitors' three-pronged spin attack for their efforts on Day 2 of the first Test against India on Friday (January 26). The former New Zealand cricketer said he is proud of their ability to create opportunities and is optimistic of things turning around.

Team India started the day trailing by 127 runs, but have built a lead of 175 runs at Stumps. England's three frontline spinners toiled for 73 overs and managed only four wickets between them. Joe Root also sent down 24 overs for his two scalps.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Patel credited Indian batters for performing well, but felt English players suffered a bit of bad luck. He said:

"It was a tough day for us. The guys put in a fantastic effort. It would have been nice if a few opportunities went our way but India batted really well, they put on some great partnerships. But we are really proud at the way we kept coming ball after ball and creating opportunities. At some point things turn for you and we just have to keep on going."

The 43-year-old also threw his weight behind Tom Hartley, backing him to find a way through his struggles. He elaborated:

"Hartley has created opportunities and taken a couple of wickets. It would have been nice for him to have taken some more, but it is the way the game is at the moment. His time will come. Root started with a great wicket, we talked about how we were going to get into the game early. Then it was about short spells because Leach has that knee issue so we have to be careful with everyone else. You can't just have one guy bowling 40 overs."

Hartley, making his Test debut, was greeted with two sixes in his opening over by Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 1. The 24-year-old currently has figures of 25-0-131-2, dismissing Shubman Gill and KL Rahul.

"He actually bowled really well" - Jeetan Patel on Jack Leach

Jack Leach celebrates Rohit Sharma's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

Patel also reflected that they missed Jack Leach's services and explained his knee troubles:

"Jack Leach bumped his knee yesterday and he bumped it again today. He would have been our guy to bowl all those overs. It's a shame for him as he was not able to move as good as he could have. He actually bowled really well considering."

With India already leading by 175 runs, England have to bat out of their skin in their second innings.

