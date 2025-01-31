"Proud of you" - Childhood coach reacts to Virat Kohli receiving tremendous response from fans on Ranji Trophy comeback

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma recently reacted to the star batter receiving a rousing response from fans on Day 1 of Delhi's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The game marks the former India captain's return to the red-ball domestic cricket tournament after over 12 years.

Thousands of fans flocked to the stadium to catch Kohli in action. There was huge excitement among the spectators throughout the day as they constantly chanted the 36-year-old's name.

Sharing a clip from the match, Sharma mentioned that he was proud of his ward's achievement. He opined that a massive crowd gathering for a domestic match was a testament to Kohli's contribution to Indian cricket.

It is worth mentioning that Sharma also attended the Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match. He was seen watching the match alongside Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli and Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley.

Sharma wrote in an Instagram story:

"This is your contribution to Indian cricket. Proud of you."

Reports suggest that around 15,000 spectators were in attendance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on the opening day of Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy comeback match. A few videos surfaced on social media, in which fans were seen waiting at the gate of the venue from as early as 3 A.M.

Kohli didn't get a chance to bat on Day 1. Delhi captain Ayush Badoni won the toss and chose to field first. Railways were bowled out for 241 in the first innings. Wicketkeeper-batter Upendra Yadav scored 95 and veteran spinner Karn Sharma played a 50-run knock.

Navdeep Saini and Sumit Mathur took three wickets apiece. Delhi finished 41/1 at the sumps.

A fan breached security at Arun Jaitley Stadium to meet Virat Kohli on Day 1 of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways

With a large crowd gathering at Delhi's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Railways, things got out of hand, as a fan breached security and invaded the field. The fan ran towards Kohli and touched the feet of the veteran cricketer.

The spectator was eventually escorted out by security. Kohli won hearts with his gesture, instructing the guards not to hit the fan. You can watch the video of the incident below:

Before the ongoing encounter, Virat Kohli last played a Ranji Trophy match in November 2012. The right-handed batter registered scores of 14 and 43 in Delhi's six-wicket loss to Uttar Pradesh.

