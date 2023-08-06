Providence Stadium weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the 2nd IND vs WI 2023 T20I?

The second T20I between India and the West Indies will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. The Men in Blue currently trail 0-1 in the five-match series.

India suffered a defeat in the first T20I in Trinidad on Thursday. Chasing 150 runs, they fell four runs short after none of the middle-order batters managed to step up with significant contributions. The likes of Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson got starts but failed to convert them into match-winning knocks.

Despite the loss, star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is confident that India will bounce back in the next game. Addressing reporters on the eve of the second T20I, Chahal said:

"We lost by four runs but we played good cricket," Chahal told reporters ahead of the second T20I. "We will bounce back in the second match. Last time when I was here on 2019, it was washed out. I have watched a couple of CPL matches but that’s completely different. We will look at the wicket and how it’s going to play."

West Indies, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after making an excellent start to the series. Rovman Powell and Co. are likely to retain their winning combination and play an aggressive brand of cricket in a bid to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match affair.

Guyana weather forecast: Providence Stadium weather report - Rain predicted

Rain has played a significant role throughout India's tour of the West Indies so far. A lot of game time has been wasted due to rain breaks and the trend is likely to continue at the Providence Stadium on Sunday.

According to AccuWeather, there could be several rain interruptions in the second half of the game. The forecast suggests that there is a 50 percent chance of precipitation at around 10.30 pm IST, coupled with heavy clouds.

The temperature will hover between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be in the 60s.