Providence Stadium weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the 3rd IND vs WI 2023 T20I?

Team India and the West Indies will lock horns in the third T20I of their five-match series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8. The visiting side currently trail 0-2 in the series, having lost the first two games.

After failing to chase down 150 runs in the first game, the Men in Blue failed to defend 152 runs in the next game at the same venue. Other than Tilak Varma (51), none of the other batters failed to contribute with the bat.

The hosts chased down 153 runs with seven balls to spare. Nicholas Pooran ran riot with the bat once again, smashing 67 off just 40 deliveries with the help of six boundaries and four sixes. Rovman Powell (21) and Shimron Hetmyer (22) also chipped in with useful contributions.

Speaking after the second T20I, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya rued that they didn't bat well, which eventually cost them the game.

"If am being honest that was not a pleasing batting performance, we could have batted better. 160+ or 170 would have been a good total," Hardik said.

India, meanwhile, didn't have too many options available to choose from. Hence, the Men in Blue will hope their batters hit the stride at the Providence Stadium as they look to bounce back in the five-match series.

Guyana weather forecast: Providence Stadium weather report - Rain predicted

Despite rain in the forecast, the India and West Indies matches have witnessed full action so far. The forecast for Tuesday at the Providence Stadium also suggests heavy rain throughout the game.

According to AccuWeather, there is approximately a 50 percent chance of precipitation, and it will also remain cloudy. The temperature will be around 30-32 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling would be around 37-38 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be in the 70s.