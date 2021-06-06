Getting Dhoni, Kohli, De Villiers clean bowled one of my big achievements: Rashid Khan

Afghanistan and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) leg-spinner Rashid Khan has termed dismissing legends MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers clean bowled as his most memorable T20 scalps.

Rashid Khan represents SRH in the IPL and has had a few battles against the three superstars. While Dhoni and Kohli captain the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) respectively, De Villiers is RCB’s star batsman.

Rashid Khan is currently in Abu Dhabi to represent Lahore Qalandars for the remainder of PSL 2021. In an interview with Cricwick, the leg-spinner reflected on his most memorable T20 wickets, saying:

“There are a lot of memorable wickets to be honest. But it you ask me, my best three wickets in T20s, then they have to be MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. I had bowled all three of them. Taking wickets is fine, sometimes you get people out caught and other times you get them out lbw or like that. But, getting such legends out bowled, I would say is a big achievement. Because, to get those three names bowled is a tough job as a spinner. Those wickets, I will always have in my mind and remember them forever.”

It would be a huge pleasure bowling to Sachin Tendulkar: Rashid Khan

In the interview, Rashid Khan admitted that he dreams of bowling to retired Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar one day.

Cricwick pointed out to the Afghan that, in the last 13 years of his ODI career, Tendulkar was dismissed only once by a leg-spinner. Responding to this amazing statistic, Rashid Khan stated:

“That is why I want to bowl to him, because he hardly used to get out to leg spin. More than getting him out, it would be a huge pleasure to bowl to someone like Sachin Tendulkar. Getting him out or not out is a different thing, just bowling to him would be like a dream come true.”

The 22-year-old went on to add:

“Definitely, as a spinner, you have an idea of the kind of deliveries you need to bowl to a particular batsman, because everyone doesn’t play the ball the same way. Every batsman plays my leg-spin differently. So I would need to study really hard how and where to bowl to him. Still, it would be a huge pleasure bowling to him. In 2015, I bowled a few balls to Inzamam-ul-Haq and troubled him a bit. Bowling to legends is a huge moment.”

Rashid Khan played two matches for Lahore Qalandars and claimed one wicket in the first half of PSL 2021, before joining Afghanistan on national duty.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar