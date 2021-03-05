"I found it funny, nothing more"- Alex Hales clarifies food and hospitality in Pakistan were excellent

Alex Hales has clarified that the food and hospitality in Pakistan had been excellent, although he did not receive a proper breakfast yesterday. Hales said that he ordered toast, an omelet, and baked beans yesterday but the hotel staff sent uncooked food to his room.

The English opener posted a photo of his breakfast through an Instagram story, which led to the Twitterati trolling the PSL organizers. However, Alex Hales later sent out a tweet to explain that the players had no issues with the food served in Pakistan during PSL 2021.

"It was one meal where the order was incorrect. I found it funny, nothing more. The food and hospitality here has been excellent, hope this clears it up," Alex Hales tweeted.

It was one meal where the order was incorrect.. I found it funny, nothing more. The food and hospitality here has been excellent, hope this clears it up 👍🏼 — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 4, 2021

Alex Hales was one of the foreign players who agreed to participate in the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League and was a part of the Islamabad United team.

The Englishman looked in great touch during the competition and began his PSL 2021 season with a 20-ball knock of 29 against the Multan Sultans. In the next three matches, Hales aggregated 110 runs, which took his overall tally to 139 in four games.

Alex Hales' consistent performances helped Islamabad United win three matches

Alex Hales batted at a strike rate of 219.05 against the Karachi Kings.

Alex Hales played a vital role in Islamabad United's success in PSL 2021. The Islamabad-based franchise won three of their four games in the competition thanks to the blistering starts provided by Hales.

The English player blasted a knock of 46 of 21 balls against defending champions, the Karachi Kings, to guide Islamabad to a 5-wicket win during the tournament.

Unfortunately, the organizers had to postpone PSL 2021 because of multiple COVID-19 cases in the bio-secure bubble. Alex Hales' compatriot Tom Banton was one of the players who contracted the deadly virus during the tournament.