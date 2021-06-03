PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars conduct practice session at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi

PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars, on Wednesday, held a practice session at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi ahead of the resumption of the T20 league.

There is no clarity yet over the resumption of PSL 2021 with players’ arrivals from Pakistan being delayed due to clearance issues. The organizers recently confirmed that the final of PSL 2021 will be played on June 24 instead of June 20.

Also, the departure date of the Pakistan team for England has been pushed back to June 25 from June 23.

The official Twitter account of Pakistan Super League (PSL), late on Wednesday night, tweeted pictures of Lahore Qalandars’ practice session. Along with the pictures, they included the caption:

“The @lahoreqalandars are back to business! Sheikh Zayed Stadium.”

Lahore Qalandars themselves shared pictures of their practice session on their Twitter account.

One of the players, Ben Dunk, wrote:

“Great to be back in @lahoreqalandars colours! Looking forward to the @thePSLt20!”

Apart from Lahore Qalandars, the Islamabad United squad also had their practice session on Wednesday. PSL’s Twitter handle shared pictures of Islamabad’s training session with the caption:

“First practice today for @IsbUnited #MatchDikhao l #HBLPSL6

We will pick up where we left off: Lahore Qalandars skipper Sohail Akhtar

Lahore Qalandars won three of their four matches in PSL 2021 earlier this year before the tournament was suspended after COVID-19 cases entered the bio-bubble.

Lahore Qalandars' skipper Sohail Akhtar has expressed confidence that the franchise will carry on the winning momentum in the remaining matches as well.

He was quoted as telling geo.tv:

“We will pick up where we left off. We are in good shape and have got all the ingredients required for a successful T20 side. Usually, sides with good bowling action do well in leagues around the world and we have the best bowling attack, we also have good batsmen.”

Akhtar admitted that Rashid Khan’s availability is a massive plus for Lahore Qalandars. He said about the Afghanistan match-winner:

“The availability of Rashid Khan is a plus point for us, he’s a top player and his presence makes our bowling line stronger that already had services of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Dilber Hussain”

The Lahore Qalandars captain also played down worries about the hot weather conditions in the UAE in June.

He asserted:

“We have played a lot of cricket back home in such conditions. I am not thinking too much about it.”

Karachi Kings are the current table-toppers in PSL 2021. They have won three out of five matches and have the best net run-rate among all franchises.

