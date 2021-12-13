"Please release me" - Kamran Akmal withdraws from PSL 7 after being picked up by Peshawar Zalmi in Silver category 

Pakistan's veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has announced his unwillingness to participate in the upcoming seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2022). He recently announced his withdrawal from the competition after being demoted to the Silver category.

The 39-year-old was picked up by Peshawar Zalmi in the Silver category of the PSL Player Draft 2022. Speaking about the same on his YouTube channel, Akmal requested the franchise to release him ahead of the impending edition of Pakistan's flagship T20 tournament.

He suggested that, instead of him, the younger players should get an opportunity to play in that category. Akmal, who has represented the Peshawar-based franchise for six years, added that he was not looking for any 'sympathy' from the team's management.

Here's what he said:

"Please release me because I don’t deserve to play in this category. The lower categories are better suited for youngsters. I don’t want Peshawar Zalmi's sympathy just because I have played for them in the past six seasons."

Notably, Akmal was initially demoted to the Gold category from Platinum, but he was ultimately picked up by Peshawar in the Silver category. This seems to have irked the seasoned campaigner and has led to him giving up his spot.

"Was surprised with my category demotion from Platinum to Gold despite my good track record" - Kamran Akmal

The gloveman pointed out that his withdrawal has nothing to do with his compensation. He even revealed that the franchise had promised to pay him the same salary as the players in the Gold category.

He feels that the lower categories do not suit a player like him, who has contributed significantly towards the success of his team over the years. Akmal feels that after having played so much international cricket along with successful stints in the PSL, it is not ideal for him to play in the Silver category.

He added:

"I was surprised with my category demotion from Platinum to Gold despite my good track record. I had motivated myself to play even when I was demoted to the Gold category. But suddenly being drafted into a lower category, after having done well for so many years, is very difficult. While they agreed to pay me the salary as per the Gold category, it's not about the money."

The right-hander has played 69 matches in the competition, in which he has amassed 1820 runs. He has 3 centuries and 11 fifties to his name. Only Babar Azam has a better tally of runs than Akmal, having mustered 2070 runs from 58 games.

Watch the full video here:

Edited by Prem Deshpande