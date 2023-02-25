PSL 2023 pay dispute: Matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi to go ahead as per schedule - Reports

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 matches, which were slated to be held in Lahore and Rawalpindi, are set to go ahead as per schedule. Reportedly, the deadlock over a financial dispute between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the interim Punjab government is expected to end on Saturday, February 25.

Earlier, it was reported that the PCB was considering shifting PSL’s Punjab leg to Karachi after receiving a demand of PKR500 million from the Punjab government to host matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

As per the latest development, Minister of Health from the interim government, Dr. Javed Akram, was quoted as telling Express News that the PSL games will not be shifted from Lahore and Rawalpindi to Karachi.

A report in Cricket Pakistan stated that PCB has already paid PKR50 million to Punjab government for expenses on food. The provincial government demanded the remaining PKR450 million for lighting and security purposes, an amount which the PCB was apparently unwilling to pay.

The report quoted sources as saying that the interim government of Punjab has now decided to be flexible on lights, security and other expenses. As per the new arrangement, sixty percent of the cost will be borne by the Punjab government and the remaining forty percent by the PCB.

Representatives of the PCB and the interim Punjab government are expected to meet on Saturday to settle the matter.

PSL 2023 matches in Lahore will begin from February 26. The Gaddafi Stadium is also scheduled to host the Qualifier, the Eliminators and the final. Rawalpindi will host games from March 1 to March 12.

PSL 2023: How the teams have performed so far

Multan Sultans are currently at the top of the PSL points table, with eight points. They have played five games, winning four and losing only one. In their most recent encounter, they beat Karachi Kings by 3 runs as skipper Mohammad Rizwan smashed 110* off 64 balls.

Islamabad United are placed second in the points table with six points - three wins and one loss from four games. Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have four points each, while Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators are at the bottom of the points table, with one win each from five games.

As per PSL 2023 schedule, Karachi Kings will take on Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, February 26, while Lahore Qalandars will meet Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore.

