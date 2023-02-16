PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Match 4

Islamabad United, on Thursday, February 16, defeated Karachi Kings by four wickets in Match No.4 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023. With the win, United moved to second in the PSL table below leaders Multan Sultans, who have a net run rate of +1.382 after their nine-wicket win over Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Quetta Gladiators.

The Kings, in the meantime, remain winless in the championship and are placed fifth in the table above the Gladiators, who are tottering at the bottom with a net run rate of -2.722.

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings in PSL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Karachi Kings racked up a decent score of 173 for the loss of seven wickets. James Vince perished early on, but Sharjeel Khan and Haider Ali put on 77 runs for the second wicket to bring their team back into the contest.

Haider Ali was the standout batter for the Kings as he scored 59 runs off 45 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Faheem Ashraf finally dismissed him in the 15th over. Sharjeel hit four fours and a six in his 26-ball 34 before Tom Curran accounted for his wicket.

Shoaib Malik, Irfan Khan, and James Fuller played cameos of 18, 19 and 12, respectively, to take the Kings past the 170-run mark. Rumman Raees, Mohammad Wasim and Tom Curran picked up two wickets apiece for Islamabad United.

United lost two early wickets, Paul Stirling and Hassan Nawaz, and found themselves in trouble. However, Rassie van der Dussen and Colin Munro put on 59 runs for the third wicket to put Islamabad United’s innings back on track in the PSL match.

Munro blazed his way to a 24-ball half-century and went on to score 58 off 28 balls with five fours and four sixes. Azam Khan smashed his way to a 28-ball 44 with six fours and one six to make United firm favorites in the encounter. They eventually won the match with ten balls remaining.

Get the IND vs WI Live Score of Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Follow us for the latest updates & news.

Poll : 0 votes