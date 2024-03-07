PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, Match 24

Islamabad United faced Karachi Kings in the 24th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday, March 7. With only a handful of matches left before the playoffs, this was a crucial encounter for both sides.

Islamabad United have taken one step towards making it to the top four with a comfortable win over Karachi. The loss would hurt the Karachi Kings as they now not only have to win both their remaining games but also depend on other results to go their way.

A win in their ninth game has propelled Islamabad United to second place in the points table with nine points and their net run-rate is 0.221. Peshawar Zalmi are fourth but they have an extra game in hand and already have nine points with four wins in eight matches and a no result.

Multan Sultans are sitting pretty at the top of the table with 12 points and have already qualified for the playoffs. Quetta Gladiators are in the third position. But they can easily finish in the top two as they still have three matches left in the league stage and have nine points to show for their efforts.

Karachi Kings, meanwhile, are languishing in the fifth position with only six points from eight matches so far. Lahore Qalandars are already out of the tournament with one win and six losses in eight outings. They are in the sixth and final position in the table.

Karachi Kings stutter at crucial stage in PSL 2024

This was a massive game for Karachi Kings this season and they were expected to come out all guns blazing. But it didn’t go as planned for them as they started decently and then lost a cluster of wickets. They were reeling at 49/4 in the ninth over only to be rescued by Kieron Pollard yet again with a 39-run knockoff of 28 balls.

Thanks to his knock, Karachi Kings somehow posted 150 runs on the board for the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs.

In response, Islamabad United lost their openers Colin Munro and Alex Hales with only 39 runs on the board in the fifth over. This is when Agha Salman and Shadab Khan joined hands to add 58 runs for the third wicket. Even though Islamabad lost a couple of quick wickets, they were always ahead in the chase.

Eventually, they got over the line in the penultimate over of the innings with five wickets in hand and secured two important points.

