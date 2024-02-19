PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 4

Quetta Gladiators secured a five-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Monday, February 19.

Quetta Gladiators propelled from third to top spot, bagging two consecutive wins in two matches and have four points in their tally. Multan Sultans slipped from top to second rank with one win, racking up two points at an NRR of 2.75.

Islamabad United descended from second to third position, registering one win with two points at an NRR of 1.159. Lahore Qalandars clinched the fourth spot, losing two successive games at an NRR of -0.797.

Peshawar Zalmi slipped from fourth to fifth position after a loss against the Gladiators at an NRR of -0.8. Karachi Kings continue to reel down the bottom position without winning a game. The Kings are currently holding the wooden spoon at an NRR of -2.75.

Khawaja Nafay and bowlers seal the deal for Quetta

Moving into the details of the game, Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat first. Fakhar Zaman's poor run continued as he got dismissed for just six runs. Rassie van der Dussen (15) and Abdullah Shafique (11) followed the queue.

However, Sahibzada Farhan stood tall, smacking a 62-run knock in 43 balls, including six fours and three sixes. He received substantial support from Jahandad Khan, who smacked a 45-run unbeaten knock in just 17 balls with three fours and four sixes.

Sikandar Raza (18) and lower-order batters propelled the team's total to 187/7 in 20 overs. Akeal Hosein and Mohammad Hasnain scalped two wickets apiece while Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, and Abrar Ahmed claimed a wicket each for Quetta in the first innings.

In the chase, Jason Roy (24) and Saud Shakeel (40) posted a dominating 69-run stand for the first wicket. Shakeel took up the aggressor's role, smacking 40 runs in only 23 balls with seven fours and one six.

No. 3 batter Khawaja Nafay came out of the syllabus for the opposition. He smacked a match-winning 60-run unbeaten knock in only 31 balls, featuring four fours and three sixes.

Captain Rilee Rossoue (18), Sarfaraz Ahmed (11), and Sherfane Rutherford (14) couldn't create a significant impact in the middle order. Eventually, Nafay took his side home with five wickets and five balls to spare.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App