PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings (Updated) ft. Agha Salman and Mir Hamza

Karachi Kings took on Islamabad United in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 on Thursday. Tymal Mills scalped three wickets, while Faheem Ashraf picked up two as Karachi Kings were restricted to 150 runs in the first innings.

They were reduced to 49/4 but Kieron Pollard and James Vince added 58 runs for the fifth wicket to bring them back into the game. Both of them, however, got out against the run of play and failed to finish off well. Pollard top-scored for the side, scoring 39 off 28.

In reply, Karachi Kings kept losing wickets in regular intervals. Three batters, namely Agha Salman (33 off 30), Alex Hales (18 off 13), and Shadab Khan (34 off 26) got starts but failed to convert them.

However, unbeaten cameos from Haider Ali (26 off 16) and Faheem Ashraf (12 off 6) helped them reach home in the end.

Pakistan Super League 2024 Most Runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ) 7 7 1 394 111* 65.66 259 152.12 1 3 1 42 9 2 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 7 7 2 364 104* 72.8 235 154.89 1 3 - 25 16 3 RR Hendricks (MS) 8 8 1 304 79* 43.42 226 134.51 - 3 - 34 9 4 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 8 8 - 277 82 34.62 222 124.77 - 3 2 26 10 5 Agha Salman (IU) 8* 8 2 262 64* 43.66 180 145.55 - 2 - 22 11 6 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 7 7 1 241 72* 40.16 177 136.15 - 3 - 27 8 7 KA Pollard (KK) 7* 6 3 235 58 78.33 149 157.71 - 1 - 14 15 8 C Munro (IU) 8* 8 - 225 82 28.12 182 123.62 - 2 - 23 7 9 Shadab Khan (IU) 8* 8 2 224 80 37.33 160 140 - 2 - 16 11 10 Saim Ayub (PZ) 7 7 - 222 88 31.71 141 157.44 - 1 1 17 14

Babar Azam stays at the top of the runs tally with 394 runs to his name in seven matches. He is followed by Rassie van der Dussen at second with 364 runs.

Reeza Hendricks has scored 304 runs in eight matches and finds himself in third spot. Multan Sultans captain, Mohammad Rizwan is at four with 277 runs, followed by the likes of Agha Salman (262), Sahibzada Farhan (241), and Kieron Pollard (235) at fifth, sixth, and seventh spots, respectively.

Colin Munro is at number eight with 225 runs, while the ninth and 10th spots are occupied by Shadab Khan (224) and Saim Ayub (222), respectively.

Pakistan Super League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Usama Mir (MS) 8 8 192 32 - 239 18 6/40 13.27 7.46 10.66 - 1 2 Mohammad Ali (MS) 8 8 180 30 1 230 14 3/19 16.42 7.66 12.85 - - 3 Hasan Ali (KK) 8 8 186 31 - 258 13 4/15 19.84 8.32 14.3 1 - 4 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 6 6 144 24 - 177 11 3/18 16.09 7.37 13.09 - - 5 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 7 7 168 28 1 232 11 3/33 21.09 8.28 15.27 - - 6 Shadab Khan (IU) 8 8 168 28 - 215 10 3/41 21.5 7.67 16.8 - - 7 Mir Hamza (KK) 7 7 151 25.1 - 223 10 3/28 22.3 8.86 15.1 - - 8 Zaman Khan (LQ) 7 7 156 26 - 265 10 4/37 26.5 10.19 15.6 1 - 9 AJ Hosein (QG) 6 6 144 24 - 175 9 2/17 19.44 7.29 16 - - 10 DJ Willey (MS) 7 7 162 27 - 208 9 3/37 23.11 7.7 18 - -

Usama Mir is comfortably sitting at the top of the wickets tally with 18 scalps under his name. Mohammad Ali, who is at second spot, has 14 wickets under his belt, while Hasan Ali is at third spot with 13 wickets.

Abrar Ahmed has picked 11 wickets in the season so far and finds himself at fourth. Shaheen Shah Afridi is fifth with 11 wickets, while the likes of Shadab Khan (10) and Mir Hamza (10) are at sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

The eighth and ninth spots are occupied by Zaman Khan (10) and Akeal Hosein (9), respectively. David Willey rounds off the top 10 with 9 wickets under his name.

