PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings (Updated) ft. Agha Salman and Mir Hamza

Karachi Kings took on Islamabad United in the 24th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 on Thursday. Tymal Mills scalped three wickets, while Faheem Ashraf picked up two as Karachi Kings were restricted to 150 runs in the first innings.
They were reduced to 49/4 but Kieron Pollard and James Vince added 58 runs for the fifth wicket to bring them back into the game. Both of them, however, got out against the run of play and failed to finish off well. Pollard top-scored for the side, scoring 39 off 28.
In reply, Karachi Kings kept losing wickets in regular intervals. Three batters, namely Agha Salman (33 off 30), Alex Hales (18 off 13), and Shadab Khan (34 off 26) got starts but failed to convert them.
However, unbeaten cameos from Haider Ali (26 off 16) and Faheem Ashraf (12 off 6) helped them reach home in the end.
Pakistan Super League 2024 Most Runs list
Babar Azam stays at the top of the runs tally with 394 runs to his name in seven matches. He is followed by Rassie van der Dussen at second with 364 runs.
Reeza Hendricks has scored 304 runs in eight matches and finds himself in third spot. Multan Sultans captain, Mohammad Rizwan is at four with 277 runs, followed by the likes of Agha Salman (262), Sahibzada Farhan (241), and Kieron Pollard (235) at fifth, sixth, and seventh spots, respectively.
Colin Munro is at number eight with 225 runs, while the ninth and 10th spots are occupied by Shadab Khan (224) and Saim Ayub (222), respectively.
Pakistan Super League 2024 Most Wickets List
Usama Mir is comfortably sitting at the top of the wickets tally with 18 scalps under his name. Mohammad Ali, who is at second spot, has 14 wickets under his belt, while Hasan Ali is at third spot with 13 wickets.
Abrar Ahmed has picked 11 wickets in the season so far and finds himself at fourth. Shaheen Shah Afridi is fifth with 11 wickets, while the likes of Shadab Khan (10) and Mir Hamza (10) are at sixth and seventh positions, respectively.
The eighth and ninth spots are occupied by Zaman Khan (10) and Akeal Hosein (9), respectively. David Willey rounds off the top 10 with 9 wickets under his name.
