PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators (Updated) ft. Agha Salman and Abrar Ahmed

Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators locked horns against each other in the 8th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Gladiators continued their winning march, registering a hattrick of wins in as many outings after opting to field first.

Islamabad United started off well, batting first, with their top three doing well. At one stage, their score was 72 in the ninth over, but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could never recover at all.

Agha Salman was the top scorer for Islamabad United, scoring 33 runs off 23 balls, but they could only post 138 runs for the loss of nine wickets after 20 overs. Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jr picked up three wickets each to restrict the opposition.

In response, the Gladiators stayed ahead in the chase thanks to Jason Roy’s blitzkrieg of 37 runs off 18 balls. A quick fall of wickets led to the Quetta side reeling at 54/4 at one stage, but then the skipper, Rilee Rossouw, made sure to stick around, anchoring the innings in the chase.

Even though the Gladiators lost a few quick wickets at the back end of the chase, Rossouw stayed firm to make sure they got over the line with three wickets in hand.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Agha Salman (IU) 3 3 1 149 64* 74.5 97 153.6 - 2 - 15 5 2 RR Hendricks (MS) 3 3 1 146 79* 73 107 136.44 - 2 - 15 4 3 Babar Azam (PZ) 2 2 - 140 72 70 93 150.53 - 2 - 11 5 4 Rassie van der Dussen (LQ) 3 3 1 140 71* 70 94 148.93 - 2 - 10 5 5 Jason Roy (QG) 3 3 - 136 75 45.33 85 160 - 1 - 19 3 6 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 3 3 1 128 74* 64 99 129.29 - 1 - 16 5 7 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 3 3 - 121 62 40.33 87 139.08 - 2 - 14 4 8 Saud Shakeel (QG)"}">Saud Shakeel (QG) 3 3 - 116 74 38.66 76 152.63 - 1 - 13 5 9 Shadab Khan (IU) 3 3 1 87 74* 43.5 54 161.11 - 1 - 7 5 10 Shoaib Malik (KK) 2 2 - 82 53 41 64 128.12 - 1 - 6 3

As far as the list of highest run-getters in PSL 2024 are concerned, Agha Salman has jumped to the top with his 33-run knock. He has now scored 149 runs in three innings at an average of 74.5.

Jason Roy scored 37 runs off 18 balls to jump to fifth place in the table, having scored 136 runs in three matches so far at an average of 45.33 and a strike rate of 160.

Saud Shakeel of the Gladiators is in eighth place with 116 runs to his name, while Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan is next, having mustered 87 runs so far. Shoaib Malik of the Karachi Kings completes the top-10 list, scoring 82 runs in two outings.

PSL 2024 Most wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammad Ali (MS)"}">Mohammad Ali (MS) 3 3 72 12 - 70 8 3/19 8.75 5.83 9 - - 2 Abbas Afridi (MS) 3 3 66 11 - 83 6 3/33 13.83 7.54 11 - - 3 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 3 3 72 12 - 87 6 3/18 14.5 7.25 12 - - 4 AJ Hosein (QG) 3 3 72 12 - 87 5 2/17 17.4 7.25 14.4 - - 5 Naseem Shah (IU) 3 3 72 12 - 97 5 2/27 19.4 8.08 14.4 - - 6 Mohammad Wasim (QG) 3 3 72 12 - 111 5 3/20 22.2 9.25 14.4 - - 7 Mir Hamza (KK) 2 2 48 8 - 58 4 3/28 14.5 7.25 12 - - 8 Usama Mir (MS) 3 3 72 12 - 68 4 2/29 17 5.66 18 - - 9 Shadab Khan (IU) 3 3 72 12 - 83 4 2/24 20.75 6.91 18 - - 10 Zaman Khan (LQ) 3 3 55 9.1 - 88 4 2/28 22 9.6 13.75 - -

Among the top wicket-takers in PSL 2024, Mohammad Ali and Abbas Afridi of the Multan Sultans are in the top two positions, with eight and six wickets to their names, respectively. Abrar Ahmed has jumped to third place after his three-wicket haul and has now picked up six wickets in three matches.

Akeal Hosein of Quetta Gladiators is next with a tally of five wickets, and Mohammad Wasim Jr too has jumped to sixth place after scalping three wickets against Islamabad United.

He now has five wickets to show for his efforts. Another bowler to pick up five wickets so far in PSL 2024 is Naseem Shah of Islamabad United, and he is in fifth position.

His skipper, Shadab Khan, also entered the top 10 with two wickets to his name in this game. He is now in ninth place with four wickets to his name.

