PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings (Updated) ft. Sahibzada Farhan and Zaman Khan

Lahore Qalandars faced Karachi Kings in the tenth game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 on Saturday, February 24, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Kings won the toss and elected to bowl. The Qalandars lost their first wicket - Fakhar Zaman (6 off 9). Rassie van der Dussen joined Sahibzada Farhan in the middle and added 36 runs for the second wicket. Van der Dussen scored 26 off 23.

The Qalandars lost two more wickets before reaching 100. Shai Hope and George Linde scored 20s. Farhan emerged as the highest scorer for the team once again, remanining unbeaten on 72 off 45 as the Qalandars finished on 175-6 in 20 overs. Mir Hamza, Hasan Ali and Tabraiz Shamsi snared two wickets each.

The Kings didn’t have a great start to their chase, losing four wickets before the 50-run mark. Shoaib Malik and Kieron Pollard helped the Kings bounce back with a partnership of 95 for the fifth wicket.

Pollard was dismissed for 58 off 33, while Shoaib scored 39 off 32. The game went to the last over, where the Kings required 11 to win. Hasan Ali hit a six off the first ball bowled by Ahsan Bhatti to ease off the pressure but was dismissed on the penultimate delivery. The Kings won on the last delivery with two wickets in hand.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 4* 4 1 193 72* 64.33 132 146.21 - 3 - 18 8 2 RR Hendricks (MS) 4 4 1 174 79* 58 134 129.85 - 2 - 17 4 3 Babar Azam (PZ)"}">Babar Azam (PZ) 3 3 - 171 72 57 119 143.69 - 2 - 16 5 4 Rassie van der Dussen (LQ) 4* 4 1 166 71* 55.33 117 141.88 - 2 - 13 5 5 Agha Salman (IU) 3 3 1 149 64* 74.5 97 153.6 - 2 - 15 5 6 JJ Roy (QG) 3 3 - 136 75 45.33 85 160 - 1 - 19 3 7 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 4 4 - 136 82 34 107 127.1 - 1 1 17 5 8 KA Pollard (KK) 3* 3 2 135 58 135 83 162.65 - 1 - 9 10 9 Shoaib Malik (KK) 3* 3 - 121 53 40.33 96 126.04 - 1 - 9 3 10 Saud Shakeel (QG) 3 3 - 116 74 38.66 76 152.63 - 1 - 13 5

Sahibzada Farhan has jumped to first place from seventh on the PSL runscoring list He has made 193 runs in four games at an average of 64.33 and a strike rate of 146.21.

Reeza Hendricks remains second with 174 runs in four games at a strike rate of 129.85. Babar Azam has slipped to third from first with 171 runs in three games at a strike rate of 143.69.

Rassie van der Dussen remains fourth with 166 runs in four games at an average of 55.33. Agha Salman has slipped to fifth place from third, with 149 runs in three games at an average of 74.5 and a strike rate of 153.6.

PSL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammad Ali (MS) 4 4 96 16 - 93 10 3/19 9.3 5.81 9.6 - - 2 Abbas Afridi (MS) 4 4 90 15 - 131 7 3/33 18.71 8.73 12.85 - - 3 Abrar Ahmed (QG)"}">Abrar Ahmed (QG) 3 3 72 12 - 87 6 3/18 14.5 7.25 12 - - 4 Mir Hamza (KK) 3* 3 72 12 - 89 6 3/28 14.83 7.41 12 - - 5 Usama Mir (MS)"}">Usama Mir (MS) 4 4 96 16 - 104 6 2/29 17.33 6.5 16 - - 6 Zaman Khan (LQ) 4* 4 85 14.1 - 137 6 2/25 22.83 9.67 14.16 - - 7 L Wood (PZ) 3 3 71 11.5 1 72 5 2/13 14.4 6.08 14.2 - - 8 AJ Hosein (QG) 3 3 72 12 - 87 5 2/17 17.4 7.25 14.4 - - 9 Hasan Ali (KK) 3* 3 71 11.5 - 97 5 3/30 19.4 8.19 14.2 - - 10 Naseem Shah (IU) 3 3 72 12 - 97 5 2/27 19.4 8.08 14.4 - -

Mohammad Ali remains the PSL's leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets in four games at an average of 9.3.

Abbas Afridi is second with seven wickets in four games at an average of 18.71. Abrar Ahmed is the third-highest wicket-taker with six wickets at an average of 14.5.

Mir Hamza has jumped to fourth with six wickets in three games at an average of 14.83. Usama Mir has slipped to fifth from fourth with six wickets in four matches at an economy of 6.50.

Zaman Khan has jumped to sixth place with six wickets in four games at a strike rate of 14.16.

