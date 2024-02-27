PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans (Updated) ft. Usama Mir and Usman Khan

Multan Sultans locked horns with Lahore Qalandars in the 14th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Tuesday, February 27. The Sultans continued their dominance this season as they registered a fifth win in their sixth game after beating Qalandars by 60 runs.

Wicket-keeper batter, Usman Khan continued his fine form with the bat as he played a brilliant knock of 96 runs in 55 balls. His heroics with the bat powered his team to a 214-run total in the first innings.

Rizwan got out for a duck, but the likes of Reeza Hendricks (40 off 27) and Iftikhar Ahmed (40 off 18) made handy contributions with the bat. As for Lahore’s bowling, Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers, claiming two for 39 runs in four overs.

In pursuit of the target, Lahore kept losing wickets at regular intervals but ensured runs kept coming at a steady pace. However, once Rassie van der Dussen (30) got out in the 15th over, the wickets fell like a pack of cards. Lahore Qalandars were, eventually, bundled out for 154 runs.

Usama Mir bowled a sensational match-winning spell of 6/40, helping his team beat Lahore by a comfortable margin.

PSL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (PZ)"}">Babar Azam (PZ) 5 5 1 330 111* 82.5 218 151.37 1 2 - 35 7 2 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 6 6 2 300 104* 75 191 157.06 1 2 - 21 12 3 RR Hendricks (MS) 6 6 1 286 79* 57.2 208 137.5 - 3 - 30 9 4 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ)"}">Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 6 6 1 239 72* 47.8 165 144.84 - 3 - 27 8 5 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 6 6 - 187 82 31.16 154 121.42 - 2 2 19 9 6 Saim Ayub (PZ) 5 5 - 175 88 35 114 153.5 - 1 1 14 9 7 Agha Salman (IU) 4 4 1 163 64* 54.33 105 155.23 - 2 - 16 6 8 JJ Roy (QG) 4 4 - 148 75 37 100 148 - 1 - 20 4 9 Saud Shakeel (QG) 4 4 - 140 74 35 89 157.3 - 1 - 17 6 10 KA Pollard (KK) 3 3 2 135 58 135 83 162.65 - 1 - 9 10

Babar Azam continues to stay at the top of the run charts, having scored 330 runs in five matches at 82.5. Rassie van der Dussen consolidated his position at second spot with 300 runs to his name. Reeza Hendricks is giving fierce competition while sitting at number three. He has 286 runs in six matches at an average of 57.2.

Sahibzada Farhan (239) and Mohammad Rizwan (187) continue to occupy the fourth and fifth positions, respectively. Peshawar’s Saim Ayub is at sixth spot with 175 runs, followed by Agha Salman (163) and Jason Roy (148) at seventh and eighth position, respectively.

Saud Shakeel is sitting at ninth with 140 runs in the bag, while the tenth spot is occupied by Kieron Pollard (135).

PSL 2024 Most wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammad Ali (MS) 6 6 138 23 1 144 13 3/19 11.07 6.26 10.61 - - 2 Usama Mir (MS) 6 6 144 24 - 178 13 6/40 13.69 7.41 11.07 - 1 3 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 6 6 144 24 1 200 9 3/33 22.22 8.33 16 - - 4 Arif Yaqoob (PZ) 3 3 66 11 - 91 8 5/27 11.37 8.27 8.25 - 1 5 DJ Willey (MS) 5 5 114 19 - 140 8 3/37 17.5 7.36 14.25 - - 6 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 4 4 96 16 - 122 7 3/18 17.42 7.62 13.71 - - 7 L Wood (PZ) 5 5 119 19.5 1 155 7 2/13 22.14 7.81 17 - - 8 Abbas Afridi (MS) 5 5 114 19 - 164 7 3/33 23.42 8.63 16.28 - - 9 Salman Irshad (PZ) 5 5 114 19 - 190 7 3/38 27.14 10 16.28 - - 10 Mir Hamza (KK) 3 3 72 12 - 89 6 3/28 14.83 7.41 12 - -

Mohammad Ali is sitting at the pole position with 13 wickets under his name. Usama Mir bowled a sensational spell of 6/40 against Lahore and it helped him jump two spots to take the number two position on the wickets tally. Mir has now 13 wickets in six matches this season.

Shaheen Afridi also picked two wickets and it helped him climb three spots to take the number three position. Afridi now has nine wickets under his bag in six matches. Arif Yaqoob moved down to the fourth spot with eight wickets, followed by David Willey (8) and Abrar Ahmed (7) at the fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Ahmed is followed by Luke Wood (7) and Abbas Afridi (7) at the seventh and eighth spots, respectively. Salman Irshad (7) takes the 10th spot, while Mir Hamza (6) rounds off the top ten wickets list.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App