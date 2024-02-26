PSL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi (Updated) ft. Rassie van der Dussen and Shaheen Shah Afridi

The 11th and 12th match in the Pakistan Super League 2024 took place on Sunday, February 25.

In the first game of the day, Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators by 13 runs to exert their dominance in the league. Reeza Hendricks played an outstanding knock of 72 runs in 47 balls, helping Multan post a formidable total of 180 runs in the first innings. The likes of Rizwan (51 off 42) and Tayyab Tahir (35 off 22) chipped in with handy contributions as well.

For Quetta, Amir picked two wickets, although he conceded 46 runs in his quota of four overs. Akeal Hosein and Abrar Ahmed also chipped in with one wicket each.

In pursuit of the target, Quetta Gladiators fell 13 runs short as Multan restricted them to 167. The likes of Khawaja (36), Rilee Rossouw (30), and Saud Shakeel (24) got starts but none of them could convert them into big scores.

Mohammad Ali (3/19) and David Willey (3/37) came up with match-winning spells for Multan Sultans. Aftab Ibrahim also chipped in with two wickets.

Lahore Qalandars took on Peshawar Zalmi in the 12th match of the Pakistan Super League 2024 on Sunday. Batting first, the Zalmi notched their highest score of the season.

Riding on sensational batting from the top three, Peshawar Zalmi notched a mammoth total of 211 runs on the board in the first innings. Saim Ayub blazed his way to a sensational knock of 88 runs in 55 balls, including eight fours and four sixes.

He stitched a 136-run opening partnership with Babar Azam, who also played a handy knock of 48 off 36. Once Babar got out, Rovman Powell showed his brute strength, smashing 46 runs in just 20 deliveries.

As for Lahore’s bowling, Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets for 33 runs in four overs. However, the rest of the pack looked clueless against a power-hitting show produced by Peshawar.

Lahore Qalandars had amassed 84 runs for the loss of two wickets at the end of the first 10 overs of the chase. But Rassie van der Dussen turned the game around with a sensational century. He singlehandedly kept the hopes alive but fell eight runs short in the end.

Pakistan Super League 2024 Most Runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 HE van der Dussen (LQ) 5* 5 2 258 92* 86 164 157.31 - 3 - 20 10 2 RR Hendricks (MS) 5 5 1 246 79* 61.5 181 135.91 - 3 - 24 8 3 Babar Azam (PZ) 4* 4 - 219 72 54.75 155 141.29 - 2 - 21 5 4 Sahibzada Farhan (LQ) 5* 5 1 208 72* 52 144 144.44 - 3 - 21 8 5 Mohammad Rizwan (MS) 5 5 - 187 82 37.4 149 125.5 - 2 1 19 9 6 Agha Salman (IU) 3 3 1 149 64* 74.5 97 153.6 - 2 - 15 5 7 JJ Roy (QG) 4 4 - 148 75 37 100 148 - 1 - 20 4 8 Saud Shakeel (QG) 4 4 - 140 74 35 89 157.3 - 1 - 17 6 9 Saim Ayub (PZ) 4* 4 - 137 88 34.25 93 147.31 - 1 1 11 7 10 KA Pollard (KK) 3 3 2 135 58 135 83 162.65 - 1 - 9 10

After notching a sensational ton, Rassie van der Dussen has jumped to the number one spot on the runs-tally. He now has 258 runs in five matches at 86. Reeza Hendricks moves to second spot with 246 runs to his name in five matches, averaging 61.50.

Babar Azam moves to number three with 219 runs, followed by Sahibzada Farhan (208) at four.

M Rizwan is sitting at the fifth spot with 187 runs to his name, followed by Agha Salman (149) in sixth. The seventh position is now occupied by Jason Roy with 148 runs to his name at an average of 37.

The eighth and ninth spots are currently occupied by Saud Shakeel (140) and Saim Ayub(137), respectively. Kieron Pollard rounds off the top 10 list with 135 runs to his name in three matches.

Pakistan Super League 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammad Ali (MS) 5 5 120 20 1 112 13 3/19 8.61 5.6 9.23 - - 2 DJ Willey (MS) 5 5 114 19 - 140 8 3/37 17.5 7.36 14.25 - - 3 Abrar Ahmed (QG) 4 4 96 16 - 122 7 3/18 17.42 7.62 13.71 - - 4 Usama Mir (MS)"}">Usama Mir (MS) 5 5 120 20 - 138 7 2/29 19.71 6.9 17.14 - - 5 Shaheen Shah Afridi (LQ) 5 5 120 20 1 161 7 3/33 23 8.05 17.14 - - 6 Abbas Afridi (MS) 5 5 114 19 - 164 7 3/33 23.42 8.63 16.28 - - 7 Mir Hamza (KK) 3 3 72 12 - 89 6 3/28 14.83 7.41 12 - - 8 AJ Hosein (QG) 4 4 96 16 - 117 6 2/17 19.5 7.31 16 - - 9 L Wood (PZ) 4 4 95 15.5 1 118 6 2/13 19.66 7.45 15.83 - - 10 Salman Irshad (PZ) 4 4 90 15 - 138 6 3/38 23 9.2 15 - -

Mohammad Ali and David Willey’s outstanding spells on Sunday helped them occupy the two spots in the wicket-tally. Ali is sitting at the top with 13 wickets, while David Willey is at second with eight wickets under his name.

Abrar Ahmed finds himself at the third spot with seven wickets under his name. He is followed by Usama Mir (7), Shaheen Afridi (7), and Abbas Afridi (7) in fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively.

Mir Hamza is sitting at the seventh spot with six wickets under his name in three matches. Luke Wood now occupies the eighth position with six wickets, while the ninth and tenth spots are Akeal Hosein (6) and Salman Irshad (6), respectively.

